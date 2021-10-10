The joy of Sylvain Houlès and Rémi Casty after Toulouse’s rise to the Super League

Sylvain Houlès (trainer of the TO), at the microphone of Sky Sports : “I don’t have the words, it’s extraordinary. When we see the stadium, the crowd, they pushed us, they helped us, they were behind us all the time. That’s wonderful. Everything we could imagine, when we know where we come from, a few years ago, to win in this final, it’s superb. To be promoted to the Super League is wonderful. In the second half, we were still worried because Featherstone came back little by little, the fact that they scored early worried us, but the fact that we were able to recover the score was a big advantage for the guys. . It’s incredible. We are going to enjoy it all together, I love these boys, they have been huge all season. “



