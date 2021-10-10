The lowest-priced iPhone 13 isn’t where you think

Apple’s latest high-end smartphone is currently showing up at a nice discount. And to take advantage of it, you have to go to an operator. But rest assured: nothing requires you to subscribe to a package.

Promotions on new Apple products are quite rare and even more so when they concern the very latest iPhone 13. And yet, know that a discount of 40 euros is currently offered on the side of the SFR RED store. And rest assured: no need to subscribe to a package from the operator to take advantage of the reduced price. This reduction of 40 euros concerns all models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Thanks to this promotion, the iPhone 13 in 128 GB version thus drops below the 860 euros mark.

Discover the iPhone 13 at a reduced price at SFR RED

One of the best smartphones on the market, quite simply

The iPhone 13 and its derivatives have recently arrived on the market and we must admit that Apple has done a great job. At first glance, the differences with the iPhone 12 may seem slight at first glance, but there are still a fair amount of new features and improvements, both on the outside and on the inside. On the front, the size of the notch has thus been greatly reduced, offering its full potential to the beautiful OLED screen, which ranges from 5.4 to 6.7 inches depending on the model chosen. But, whatever you choose, you’ll get the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip, which offers excellent performance whether in-game, in the interface, on the web, or for photo editing or video editing. video.

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Screen size 6.1 inch 5.4 inch 6.1 inch 6.7 inch Screen type OLED OLED OLED OLED Screen definition 2532×1170 2340×1080 2532×1170 2778 x 1284 Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz 120 Hz 120 Hz Chip A15 Bionic A15 Bionic A15 Bionic (5-core GPU) A15 Bionic (5-core GPU) RAM 4GB 4GB 6 GB 6 GB Storage 128/256/512 GB 128/256/512 GB 128/256/512/1000 GB 128/256/512/1000 GB Drums 3095 mAh 2406 mAh 3095 mAh 4352 mAh Connectivity 5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5 5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5 5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5 5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5 Photo sensors 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx Waterproofing Yes (IP68) Yes (IP68) Yes (IP68) Yes (IP68) Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 grams 141 grams 204 grams 240 grams Price From 902 € From 809 € From 1159 € From 1259 €

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro have quite a few differences, however: the screen size is the same, but the 13 Pro benefits from a “Pro Motion” display, that is to say a 120 Hz adaptive refresh, to give a better impression of fluidity in use. Eglament, the 13 Pro shines particularly in photos, thanks to a third telephoto sensor. In particular, it allows you to take particularly impressive photos in macro mode. But rest assured: the “classic” iPhone 13 remains ideal for taking quality shots. It particularly excels in video, thanks in particular to the new “cinematic” mode, a sort of equivalent of portrait mode for films. Finally, you will be delighted to learn that these new iPhone 13s have better battery life. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, in particular, is an endurance monster and can last 2 days without worry.





