Good plan news The lowest-priced iPhone 13 isn’t where you think
Apple’s latest high-end smartphone is currently showing up at a nice discount. And to take advantage of it, you have to go to an operator. But rest assured: nothing requires you to subscribe to a package.
Promotions on new Apple products are quite rare and even more so when they concern the very latest iPhone 13. And yet, know that a discount of 40 euros is currently offered on the side of the SFR RED store. And rest assured: no need to subscribe to a package from the operator to take advantage of the reduced price. This reduction of 40 euros concerns all models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Thanks to this promotion, the iPhone 13 in 128 GB version thus drops below the 860 euros mark.
Discover the iPhone 13 at a reduced price at SFR RED
One of the best smartphones on the market, quite simply
The iPhone 13 and its derivatives have recently arrived on the market and we must admit that Apple has done a great job. At first glance, the differences with the iPhone 12 may seem slight at first glance, but there are still a fair amount of new features and improvements, both on the outside and on the inside. On the front, the size of the notch has thus been greatly reduced, offering its full potential to the beautiful OLED screen, which ranges from 5.4 to 6.7 inches depending on the model chosen. But, whatever you choose, you’ll get the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip, which offers excellent performance whether in-game, in the interface, on the web, or for photo editing or video editing. video.
|iPhone 13
|iPhone 13 mini
|iPhone 13 Pro
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Screen size
|6.1 inch
|5.4 inch
|6.1 inch
|6.7 inch
|Screen type
|OLED
|OLED
|OLED
|OLED
|Screen definition
|2532×1170
|2340×1080
|2532×1170
|2778 x 1284
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Chip
|A15 Bionic
|A15 Bionic
|A15 Bionic (5-core GPU)
|A15 Bionic (5-core GPU)
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Storage
|128/256/512 GB
|128/256/512 GB
|128/256/512/1000 GB
|128/256/512/1000 GB
|Drums
|3095 mAh
|2406 mAh
|3095 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Connectivity
|5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5
|5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5
|5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5
|5G / WiFi 6 / BT 5
|Photo sensors
|12 Mpx / 12 Mpx
|12 Mpx / 12 Mpx
|12 Mpx / 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx
|12 Mpx / 12 Mpx / 12 Mpx
|Waterproofing
|Yes (IP68)
|Yes (IP68)
|Yes (IP68)
|Yes (IP68)
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
|131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|174 grams
|141 grams
|204 grams
|240 grams
|Price
|From 902 €
|From 809 €
|From 1159 €
|From 1259 €
The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro have quite a few differences, however: the screen size is the same, but the 13 Pro benefits from a “Pro Motion” display, that is to say a 120 Hz adaptive refresh, to give a better impression of fluidity in use. Eglament, the 13 Pro shines particularly in photos, thanks to a third telephoto sensor. In particular, it allows you to take particularly impressive photos in macro mode. But rest assured: the “classic” iPhone 13 remains ideal for taking quality shots. It particularly excels in video, thanks in particular to the new “cinematic” mode, a sort of equivalent of portrait mode for films. Finally, you will be delighted to learn that these new iPhone 13s have better battery life. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, in particular, is an endurance monster and can last 2 days without worry.
Frequently asked questions about smartphones
Which smartphone to choose for video games?
There is a plethora of mobile video games on offer, with games that are more and more beautiful and more and more greedy. If you’re the type who spends a lot of time gaming on smartphones, there are several things to consider. First, it is better to opt for a model with a large screen, in order to be as comfortable as possible. A diagonal of 6.5 inches is a minimum. Also prefer screens with a refresh rate above 60 Hz, for a better impression of fluidity. Another important point: the power of the chip inside. On Android, it is better to favor models with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which offers an excellent level of performance. On iPhone, you will have no choice but to have a chip designed by Apple, which in all cases offers an excellent level of performance. Finally, don’t skimp on the size of the battery, because playing on mobile is very consuming.
What are the best smartphones for photography?
Today, the vast majority of mid-range and high-end smartphones are capable of taking very good photos both outdoors and during the day. On Android, so-called “wide-angle” sensors are becoming more democratic, as is night mode, to better highlight shots in the dark. If you are looking for a very good photo experience on Android, including quality software processing and very useful functions, it is better to look to the latest Galaxy S from Samsung or the Pixel 5 from Google. On iOS, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 perform very well in photos. But to go even further upmarket, especially on video, you have to turn to the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro.
What are the different iPhone models sold by Apple?
The iPhone offer is quite extensive, since Apple currently markets the following models: iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Prices range from 489 euros for a 64 GB iPhone SE to 1259 euros for a 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max. In terms of power, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are the most powerful, with the presence of an Apple A15 Bionic chip. . The iPhone SE is equipped with an A13 Bionic chip. In terms of screen size, we start at 4.7 inches for the iPhone SE and go up to 6.7 inches for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. For “classic” models – iPhone 11, 12 and 13 – the screen diagonal is 6.1 inches.
