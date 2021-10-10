The major fire in the town of Koné has been brought under control

A fire started this Sunday morning in Koné, near the airfield. At the end of the afternoon, he was overpowered by the firefighters. In total, about sixty hectares went up in smoke.

The town of Koné was hit on Sunday by a major fire. It started around 8 am, between the Bellevue district and the aerodrome. The Koné firefighters as well as the gendarmes quickly went to the scene. In total, about sixty hectares went up in smoke.

By late afternoon, he was overpowered by the firefighters. “He no longer progresses on the edges and on the head of the fire. We can also be reassured that the homes, the RSMA, the government office are no longer threatened, as well as the aerodrome installations “, specifies Philippe Buama, responsible for civil security in the North province.









Access road to the Bellevue subdivision closed

Flames, which once threatened the Bellevue district, which hosts a hundred houses. Three Koné firefighters’ vehicles and a civil security vehicle were dispatched to the site. As well as a water bomber helicopter, which left Noumea. The access road to the residential subdivision has been closed for a while.

“It mobilized a lot of resources, in particular the water bomber helicopter, which came from Nouméa. The difficulty we encountered with this fire was that the wind was changing, which meant that all of the homes and nearby infrastructures were threatened at several times of the day. We were able to bring the fire under control in time“, continues the person in charge of civil security in the North province.

Philippe Buama, responsible for civil security in the North province







The inhabitants of the Bellevue district face the fire raging in Koné this Sunday.

Evacuated horses

Within the aerodrome, the fire truck was also used. The firefighters did everything to prevent the flames from crossing the road. Because on the other side resides an equestrian club, welcoming 25 horses. They were quickly evacuated, under the smoke.









Very high risk of forest fire

Attention, this Sunday the Météo France map places more than twenty municipalities at very high risk of forest fires and the rest of the territory at high risk.