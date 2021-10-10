the nice gesture of Girondin Jules Koundé to an assaulted supporter

The young supporter was assaulted after getting his jersey from Jules Koundé

The match between France and Belgium (3-2) for the semi-final of the League of Nations could not have ended better for Clément, a supporter of the French team. Thanks to his banner “Koundé your jersey” brandished in Juventus Stadium in Turin on Thursday, inviting the former Girondins Jules Koundé to offer him his victorious jersey, he was able to recover the tunic of the player from Landiras, in Gironde.

[THREAD] ⚠️ FRANCE-BELGIUM AGGRESSION ⚠️ Hello everyone, I was at France Belgique in Turin, @ jkeey4 gave me his jersey, I was assaulted and the jersey was stolen. pic.twitter.com/J1G1XZphJc – HOUSER TV (@ clementhouser1) October 9, 2021

But the joy was short lived. The supporter explains in fact that he was attacked by several individuals who stole his jersey. Later, he realizes that rapper Medhy YZ is proudly showing it off in an Instagram story, while also specifying that he was not the perpetrator of the hits. The story grows and the Marseille rapper ends up calling Clément and invites him to contact him so that he can return it to him.





Contacted by Jules Koundé

But it does not stop there. This echo of social networks goes back to the ears of the French player. In a new message posted on Twitter, the young supporter explains having been contacted by the defender who would have promised to “keep him the jersey for the final warm”.

UPDATE You are too strong! 🔥 Thank you all thanks to you Kounde contacted me (thank you🙏). In addition, we have all the images, the police are on the spot. No violence or insults please, justice will do the job! https://t.co/iX4Y5lyHbt – HOUSER TV (@ clementhouser1) October 9, 2021

A gesture that deeply touched Clément, as he explained to RMC: “Koundé’s first gesture, to give away his jersey, it’s wonderful, but contacting me back, it’s really a nice gesture”. However, the young man does not intend to stop there and explained that he wanted to file a complaint for the assault suffered.