The podcast more and more anchored in the habits of the French

In a context of increasing content, nearly one in three French people now listen to podcasts.

The enthusiasm of the French for the so-called “native” podcast (which is not a rebroadcast of a program) continues to grow, this new medium becoming more and more part of their daily life, according to a study made public on Sunday. of the 4th edition of the Paris Podcast Festival.

Read alsoSpotify gets its hands on the feminist podcast The powder

Now 33% listen to it against 29% in 2020 and 23% in 2019, according to this study carried out by Havas Paris and the CSA Research institute. “The auditor’s profile has also started to evolve”, according to Julie Gaillot, director of the Society pole of the CSA Research Institute, who speaks of a “democratization” of the podcast.

Admittedly, the robot portrait of the hard core of the followers (the so-called weekly listeners) remains the same: a 35-year-old senior executive, living in a large metropolitan area, with children, ultra-connected and a large consumer of cultural goods. But taking into account the “Monthly or occasional listeners, the profile is much less typical: it looks like all French people, in terms of age and profession”, notes Ms. Gaillot.

Increasingly diversified offer

The native or original podcasts to which the Paris Podcast Festival, which takes place from Thursday to Sunday at the Gaîté Lyrique in Paris, is dedicated, are designed from the outset for online broadcasting, as opposed to reruns of radio programs. Platforms, studios, media, brands, companies and institutions alike have invested in this new creative medium.





The enthusiasm of the French for the podcast can be explained in particular by “The explosion of the increasingly diversified offer”, underlines Chloé Tavitian, director of audio narrations at HRCLS (Havas group), citing the example of AFP which produces podcasts available on Spotify, heavyweight of online music.

For regulars, “The podcast has become a real reflex: nearly 80% of them say that it is part of their daily life, against 74% in 2020”, according to the study. Notable fact: a very strong rise in youth content, “A habit probably linked to the pandemic period, during which parents preferred to listen to screens”, according to the authors.

Read alsoPodcast: Louie Media signs with Mediawan

Despite their enthusiasm, the majority of weekly listeners are not ready to pay for their listening: 63% of them prefer to have free podcasts with advertising, against 37% paying without advertising. The study was carried out online from August 16 to 27 with 1,007 people (including a representative sample of the national population, plus an oversample of people who regularly listen to native podcasts).

To see also – PODCAST – Perspectives episode 6: The world after