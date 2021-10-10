the polls, justices of the peace of the pre-campaign

Debate between the presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon (LFI) and the polemicist Eric Zemmour on BFM-TV, September 23, 2021. CYRIL BITTON / FOR “THE WORLD”

They are both the referees and the essential stars of this fall. The instruments by which most of the political families opposed to Emmanuel Macron intend to determine their leadership for the presidential election of 2022. Six months before the first round, polls occupy a prominent place in the presidential pre-campaign. With a risk: that of creating poll bubbles, overestimating certain scores, disqualifying other candidates, and thus influencing the vote of the French.

The context is unprecedented and marks a kind of backtracking: only environmentalists have appointed their candidate, Yannick Jadot, through an open primary. The other parties have, in fact, abandoned this method, thus taking the opposite of the presidential election of 2017 where this mode of decision was adopted not only by Europe Ecologie-Les Verts (EELV), but also by the Socialist Party (victory of Benoît Hamon) and by Les Républicains (victory for François Fillon). These two political families have kept bitter memories of this experience: Mr. Hamon winning only 6.36% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election – despite the withdrawal in his favor of Yannick Jadot. Mr. Fillon (20.01%), too, did not qualify in the second round, a first for the right in the history of the Ve Republic.





Weakened parties

In the absence of primaries or other systems, while the parties are weakened in opinion and can no longer stand on their own, the polls have now become the yardstick for gauging the best placed person. In this little game of predictions, the left continues to observe these thermometers of opinion. Sometimes day to day. With no less than seven candidates on the starting line, voting intentions are the center of attention. Their slightest oscillations are watched to weigh in the balance of power and lead to withdrawals behind the best placed.

The first poll match concerns the Socialist Party (PS) candidate, Anne Hidalgo, and Yannick Jadot: the two are neck and neck, but the mayor of Paris has been winning for two weeks. The ecologists do not hide their desire to push their advantage to obtain a withdrawal of M’s candidacyme Hidalgo. Benoît Biteau, MEP EELV, believes in it: “The last time, Jean-Luc Mélenchon gathered the useful vote on the left, Yannick Jadot will end up fulfilling this mission. ” At the PS, we reassure ourselves as best we can: “I don’t believe in polls, hammers the first secretary, Olivier Faure. For three or four years, the polls have always been wrong, they are very far from predicting the future. “ Laurent Baumel, national secretary for external relations of the PS, recognizes that “The question of the polls will weigh” in the perspective of a social-ecological gathering.

