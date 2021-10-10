the Pope calls on the Church to move away from “repetitive pastoral models”

Encourage all Catholics to meet and listen to one another to allow God to walk “Where we are”. This is what Pope Francis invited the Church to do on Sunday, October 10, during a Mass celebrated at Saint Peter’s in Rome to launch the process which should lead to the Synod of 2023.

“In these days, Jesus calls us, as he did with the rich man of the Gospel, to empty us, to free us from what is worldly, and also from our closures and our repetitive pastoral models”, thus affirmed the Pope in front of 3,000 people gathered in the basilica, including many representatives of the diplomatic corps.

“Son the often arduous paths of life ”

For Francis, this process, which must go through the consultation, from Sunday, October 17, of all Catholics in the world, is similar to ” an adventure “ in which everyone must take part. “Are we prepared to live the adventure of the journey or, for fear of the unknown, do we take refuge in the excuses of the “This is useless” and “we have always done so” ? “, he asked.

True to his description of the Church as a “Field hospital” engaged in the midst of the din of the world, he developed his vision of a God who “Does not live in sanitized and quiet places, far from reality” but who “Walk with us and join us where we are, on the often difficult paths of life”.

The Pope encouraged Catholics to become, like Jesus who “Is not afraid to listen with the heart, and not just the ears”, from “Experts in the art of dating”. A real listening that has nothing to do, he said, with “The organization of events” Where “Theoretical reflection on problems”. “In the Church, how are we listening? What is the quality of our heart’s listening? “, he said.





New languages

During his homily, Pope Francis warned of a number of pitfalls for the synod, which he said should “Suggest new courses and languages” for the Catholic Church. “Let us not soundproof our heart, do not shield ourselves in our certainties”, he insisted, also encouraging Catholics to come out of their “Tired routines”. By absolutely avoiding “Artificial and superficial responses”.

The Synod is not a “Ecclesial convention, a study colloquium or a political congress”, and even “A parliament”, corn “A healing process led by the Holy Spirit”, François warned.

Baptism as an “identity card”

All Catholics in the world are now invited, from October 17, to take part in the reflection launched by Pope Francis. A universal dimension on which those close to the Pope particularly insist.

The day before, in front of 270 people from all over the world, to Rome, for the opening of the synod, Francis had also pleaded in this direction: “We are all baptized. This is our identity card: baptism. “ There too, he had warned against “Three risks” that the synod could run: the “Formalism”, the’“Intellectualism” and the“Immobility”.

After the phase of consultation with Catholics around the world, which is to last until February, all episcopal conferences are invited to publish, in April, a report on these first meetings. Then the discussion will continue continent by continent, and finally between bishops chosen by their peers, who will meet for this in Rome in October 2023.