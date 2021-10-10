the president hospitalized, the country in uncertainty after the legislative elections

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/10/2021 at 3:17 p.m.

Updated 10/10/2021 at 9:29 p.m.

The President was placed in intensive care at the University Military Hospital in Prague in the aftermath of the parliamentary elections marked by the narrow defeat of Prime Minister Andrej Babis

The Czech Republic was plunged into uncertainty on Sunday after the hospitalization of President Milos Zeman, the day after the general elections which saw the narrow defeat of his ally, billionaire and populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The president, who plays a key role in appointing the prime minister, was rushed to Prague military hospital by ambulance shortly after an interview with Andrej Babis, appearing unconscious upon his arrival. His doctor, Miroslav Zavoral, indicated that he had been placed in intensive care, while according to the chief of the presidential cabinet, Vratislav Mynar, quoted by the tabloid Blesk, he “fell asleep during his transfer, that is all. . He was not unconscious ”.

According to the daily Dnes, 77-year-old Milos Zeman, who suffers from liver problems, is in stable condition and could stay in hospital for up to three weeks. A spokesperson for the hospital refused to give details of his state of health.

Milos Zeman’s hospitalization will not stand in the way of post-election talks, spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said on Twitter.

Andrej Babis hopes to stay in power despite his narrow defeat on Saturday against the center-right coalition Ensemble, which claims to be ready to form a majority to govern, along with two other parties.

The president, who has been in a wheelchair for a few months and had already been hospitalized for eight days less than a month ago, had to vote on Saturday from his residence, because of his state of health.

According to the Czech constitution, if both chambers of the newly elected parliament declare the president unable to perform his duties, it would be up to the president of the lower house to appoint a head of government.

Weakened populism?

The Ensemble coalition, which brings together the Civic Democratic Party (right), TOP 09 (center-right) and the Christian Democratic Union (center), obtained 27.78% of the vote, narrowly ahead of Andrej’s populist movement ANO Babis (27.14%), which the polls and the first results put in the lead.

Ensemble would have a majority of 108 seats in Parliament (which has 200 elected) if it formed a larger coalition with the anti-system Pirate Party and the centrist movement of Mayors and Independents (STAN).

The leader of Ensemble, Petr Fiala, positioned himself on Saturday evening to form a government, declaring to have a “strong” mandate. “Mr. the president will have to take this into account, ”he insisted.

“We’ll see what the president says,” Andrej Babis told reporters. “I am a manager, my place is in government”.

Some analysts believed on Sunday that the populism he embodied had emerged weakened from these elections. “It’s a victory for the Czech Republic, but also for all of Europe,” Jiri Priban of Cardiff Law School told Czech television. “It is proof that even if the populists cannot be completely defeated, their advance can be stopped and reversed.”

Communists excluded

For Michal Klima, analyst at the Metropolitan University of Prague, “this result shows a certain return to stability” for the country, after having experienced, with Andrej Babis at the helm, an “Orbanization” – a reference to the Hungarian populist leader Viktor Orban, who came to support the Czech Prime Minister in Prague before the elections.

Andrej Babis currently chairs a minority government with the Social Democrats, tacitly supported by the Communist Party which ruled the former totalitarian Czechoslovakia from 1948 to 1989.

With a score of 3.6%, the Communists did not cross the 5% mark on Saturday and will be excluded from Parliament for the first time since World War II. The Social Democrats do not reach this bar either.

Aged 67, Andrej Babis made his fortune in the food industry, chemicals and media. He is accused of fraud against European subsidies and the EU accuses him of a conflict of interest between his roles as businessman and politician.

Last weekend, the international “Pandora Papers” investigation revealed that it had used money from its offshore companies to finance the purchase of properties in the south of France in 2009, including a castle. Andrej Babis has rejected these allegations.

According to Otto Eibl, director of the political science department at Masaryk University in Brno, the revelations of the Pandora Papers did not particularly weigh in the vote: “There have been so many cases of corruption that a lot of voters there have become numb, ”he says.