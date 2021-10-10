the probable composition with Kimpembe

The France team faces Spain this Sunday in Turin in the final of the League of Nations (8:45 p.m.). Didier Deschamps is expected to make two changes to his starting XI from the team that beat Belgium in the semi-finals. Presnel Kimpembe is preferred to Lucas Hernandez and Aurélien Tchouaméni will replace Adrien Rabiot. Find out the probable composition.

You don’t change a team that almost wins. Author of a spectacular victory against Belgium in the semifinals of the League of Nations (3-2), the France team will try to overcome Spain this Sunday in Turin. At the end of this duel against La Roja, a new potential trophy for the band led by Didier Deschamps. And for this final, the French coach should make two changes in his starting XI.

In addition to the very likely presence of Aurélien Tchouaméni after the announced package of Adrien Rabiot, the French staff will also make a change within its defensive hinge. In difficulty, especially on the second Belgian goal scored by Romelu Lukaku, Lucas Hernandez will give way to Presnel Kimpembe. The Parisian will accompany Raphaël Varane and Jules Koundé in defense.





The tricolor attack confirmed

Not at best during the first period of the semi-final against the Red Devils, the offensive trident of the France team will again be aligned against the Roja of Luis Enrique. Impressive after half-time against Belgium, the trio Benzema-Griezmann-Mbappé will once again be in charge of the offensive animation in the 3-4-1-2 concotated by the staff of the Blues.

For his hundredth selection in the tricolor jersey, Antoine Griezmann will certainly be keen to shine against Spain, the country where he has made his entire club career. Ditto for Karim Benzema, brilliant since the start of the season at Real Madrid and who could well cause miseries in the defense of La Roja. In particular at the hinge composed of Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte.

The probable eleven of the Blues against Spain: Lloris – Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe – Pavard, T. Hernandez – Pogba, Tchouaméni – Griezmann – Mbappé, Benzema.