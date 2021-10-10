“The re-election of Emmanuel Macron is not a given”

11:30 p.m., October 9, 2021, modified at 3:35 p.m., October 10, 2021

By officially creating Saturday his own party, called Horizons, Edouard Philippe has taken an important step: now, it is a pillar of the majority and an ally of the President of the Republic – for today and for tomorrow. “He confirms that he has no other leader than himself”, specifies one of his relatives. Le Havre, his city, is his headquarters: it is from there that he launches his political operation, there that he has chosen to stay since he will not be a candidate for the legislative elections next year, as he does. announcement to the JDD.

Why did you want to found a political party?

I want to participate in the constitution of a new political offer. I say: “participate”, I do not claim to be alone. The daring choice of the President of the Republic, in 2017, to initiate a recomposition has not finished producing its effects. My goal is first and foremost, I repeat it clearly, to support Emmanuel Macron to contribute to his re-election, which is not certain. The President will need to rely on a base of stability to continue France’s transformation effort. And I also want to help him broaden his base, because no president was reelected on a shrinkage.

All the members of your movement will therefore have to commit to supporting Emmanuel Macron?

I don’t like pressure. I don’t put a gun to anyone’s temple. But everyone has understood where I am, what I will do.

Have some elected officials been pressured not to join you?

I can not believe it.

What do you say to those who consider that your party will serve your interests more than those of Emmanuel Macron?

I am not intended to comment on the chicayas and anxieties of those around them. The political world is too often full of excitement; I prefer serenity.

“ What matters to me is overcoming old divisions “

The horizon is by nature impalpable and out of reach: isn’t it curious to have chosen this word to baptize your party?

We can see that you are not sailors! The horizon is freedom, it is life. The horizon is like a cape, we never reach it, but we need it to navigate. Horizons should serve us to see far, to detach ourselves from the political backwater and to build the France of tomorrow. French political life is too often self-centered, obsessed with current events and the controversies of the day. Our party aims to break with this trend which tires the French.

About sixty parliamentarians were present on Saturday in Le Havre, as well as many local elected officials. Are you going to launch a membership campaign with elected officials and the French to go further?

Obviously. I’m running a party, not a club.

Your party’s “charter of values” advocates free enterprise, order, ecological ambition, secularism and the European project; it denounces the extremes, the immobility and the decrease. Isn’t this XXL “at the same time”?

If a large number of people recognize themselves in our values, so much the better! Because what matters to me is overcoming old divisions. The old parties – on the right and on the left – are crossed by too many uncertainties about the conception of the State, the identity, the management of public funds. The reflection that I want to lead, with this party, aims to define a strategy to strengthen France’s power and guarantee its prosperity by 2030 and beyond. The political decision is too often dictated by urgency and postures. Faced with the demographic, climatic and geopolitical vertigo that we feel, the only solution is to look into the distance.

Isn’t it the role of the High Commissioner for Planning, François Bayrou, to offer long-term perspectives?

Thinking about the France of the future is very difficult. If a lot of smart people are working on it, that’s even better. A good strategy is built together.

“ We must put our accounts in order “

In point 16 of your charter, you castigate “the illusion of magical public money” which leads the State “to redistribute wealth that it does not have”. Is this the case today?

No. We must distinguish our addiction to public spending for forty years and the massive support for activity that has been put in place for two years to resist the health crisis. We considered that the shock of the three confinements required exceptional aid, so that the country could leave as soon as the noose was loosened – I assume. Now that the rebound is there, we can see that we have done well a thousand times. But this support cannot go on forever, we have to put our accounts in order. Because a country which does not know how to balance its public finances is “a country which abandons itself” as Mendès France said. Our debt weakens us. Look at Germany: it has been able, for fifteen years, to carry out tough reforms to save its industry, transform its educational system, and consolidate its finances. That is why she is able to invest. But France would also need to invest …





What “hard reforms” do you propose?

As I am not a candidate for anything in 2022, I want to engage my party in a new strategic reflection. I will have the opportunity to make proposals, believe me. But the time has not yet come.

You mentioned all the same – in the weekly Challenges – your preference to restore our accounts, that is to say a pension reform which pushes the retirement age up to 67 years. This will be one of your proposals?

I don’t want a bad trial. I don’t mind being told that 67 years is too hard. But this is already what is often done, and for the most fragile. And when we proposed the pivotal age, it was precisely to correct this injustice! Our system is based on solidarity: those who work pay for those who are retired. But there are fewer and fewer working people and more and more retirees! If we do not want to lower pensions or increase contributions, the only solution is to gradually work longer. The question of pensions deserves a great debate: the presidential election must make it possible to settle it.

You also advocate downsizing the public service. It’s an old sea serpent; how would you do it?

In just over twenty years, the French population has increased by 11%, the number of public officials by 17%. It is time to question ourselves on the organization of public services, on what should be the responsibility of the State and of it alone. Our state is too heavy to be nimble. It must be more effective within a restricted perimeter with sovereign functions. Justice is today the fragile link of our State. We must therefore make choices: sometimes lighten up in order to strengthen elsewhere. We must recruit more magistrates and better train them. The government has started. We must go further.

“ I want to give a special place to mayors, whose voice is not heard enough in the national debate “

How do you define your party: is it right-wing, conservative, liberal, centrist?

I know where I’m from, but it’s less important than knowing where I am and where I’m going. I’m not trying to stick labels but to bring together, because everything that has been done great in France has been done by bringing together. My movement is not a party of notables. But I want to give a special place to mayors, whose voice is not heard enough in the national debate. An assembly of mayors will elect the vice-president of the party and they will have a particular responsibility in the development of our strategy and our proposals, because the mayors have the experience and the long-term vision in their city …

But mayors also have a responsibility in increasing the number of civil servants that you deplore! You yourself note that it is in the territorial public service that the workforce has increased the most …

This is not wrong, but the mayors are aware of their responsibility. They must be given the means and the motivation to find a solution to this question.

Should your ideas feed Emmanuel Macron’s future presidential program?

The program is the personal business of the candidate, it is he who commits himself. No one can dictate his proposals to a candidate. But yes, our ideas are intended to fuel the debate.

“ A party must think, train, work. And when the time comes, present candidates “

What is the state of your relationship with him?

When I was Prime Minister, I always said that she was very fluid and very confident. I haven’t changed my mind about the President.

And him, has he changed his mind about you?

Ask him the question.

Will your party present candidates for the 2022 legislative elections?

A party must think, train, work. And when the time comes, present candidates for election. We will start at the beginning.

Will you be a candidate?

I told you: I am not a candidate for anything for 2022. I am the mayor of Le Havre, it is the most beautiful of mandates.

“ I do not find myself at all in the right that Eric Zemmour claims to embody “

Eric Zemmour defines himself as the “candidate of the RPR”. Do you agree?

I do not find myself at all in the right that he claims to embody, any more than I recognize in his words the RPR of Jacques Chirac and Alain Juppé or the UMP of Nicolas Sarkozy.

Is the secrecy of confession “stronger than the laws of the Republic”, as argued by the president of the bishops’ conference after the report of the Sauvé commission on sexual abuse in the Church?

He undoubtedly expressed himself as a clergyman, not as a jurist. In reality, the law organizes certain secrets (medical, professional) and provides that criminal attacks on children do not fall under them. The magnitude of what is described in the Sauvé report will trigger a wave of shock, reflection, and recovery in the Church. Some have clearly not yet realized it.

You are targeted by an investigation by the Court of Justice of the Republic in which Agnès Buzyn, your Minister of Health, was indicted for “endangering the lives of others”. How do you react to these criminal charges while the epidemic is still ongoing?

I don’t know anything about the procedure you are talking about. I was not informed of any of the reasons for which she was hired, nor was I given any official documents – even though my office and home were searched. In principle, I find it normal that my action, as Prime Minister, is controlled. I also answered questions from the National Assembly and the Senate, even after leaving Matignon. If magistrates think that the criminal responsibility of the members of the government can be engaged, I will answer; I will explain my choices, based on the information we had. I’m not in the habit of shirking my responsibilities.