the reelected Génération.s candidate

Ali Rabeh, a close friend of the Génération.s movement of Benoît Hamon, was re-elected this Sunday mayor of Trappes, in the Yvelines, in the first round of a by-election under tension, reorganized after the cancellation of the 2020 ballot.

“Tonight, the Trappists chose to re-elect Ali Rabeh“, Recognized this Sunday evening, before final results, his opponent Othman Nasrou, a close friend of Valérie Pécresse (Libres!) At the head of an unusual alliance formed with the former mayor PS Guy Malandrin. On Twitter, Ali Rabeh congratulated himself on a victory this Sunday evening “facing a Zemmourized and clientelist right” and with “participation up six points compared to 2020,Which was 34.1%. “What pride, thank you to the Trappists!“, He added, assuring, with still partial results, to have won”with at least 57% of the votes.“





“We obviously failed to convince that a Republican alternative was possible“Regretted Othman Nasrou in his press release posted on Twitter,”nor to properly explain Ali Rabeh’s double game or the danger of the methods he uses“. The election of Ali Rabeh by 161 votes in 2020 was canceled by the courts, which accused him of having distributed, in the midst of the pandemic, 15,000 masks accompanied for some of his photo, without this action having been declared in his campaign accounts.

Accusations of patronage

In this popular commune of 32,000 inhabitants marked by the departures of dozens of young people for the jihad in Syria, the accusations of “patronage»Punctuated the campaign on both sides. The invalidated mayor Ali Rabeh denounced during the campaign the “derivative“From the former PS mayor Guy Malandrain (2001-2020), who became number three on the list led by Othman Nasrou, close to Valérie Pécresse. For his part, the latter criticized Ali Rabeh for a system “clientelist” with “intimidation, threats, pressure»That he would have put in place since his arrival at the town hall in June 2020.

Ali Rabeh’s victory was quickly greeted this Sunday evening by Julien Bayou, the boss of environmentalists, and by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of France Insoumise, the latter considering that “the union of the right and the PS is overwhelmingly rejected.“Nadia Hai, the Minister for the City and from Trappes, addressed her”Republican congratulations“To the mayor and”hopes that after months of tension, (…) the inhabitants will finally find dignified political debates and the serenity they deserve.“