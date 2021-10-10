More

    The strong image of Benzema with Mbappé

    Sports


    After its failed Euro 2020 last June, the France team qualified for the Nations League final this week thanks to Benzema and Mbappé in particular.

    This had escaped the live television radars but against Belgium, it was Karim Benzema who “offered” the ball to Kylian Mbappé to take the penalty for the equalizer Thursday night against Thibaut Courtois. During the Euro, the Real Madrid striker was the designated shooter of the Blues and no doubt that the established hierarchy is still unchanged. The images of TF1 therefore shed light on this sequence.


    Asked by M6 last night, the Frenchman explained this gesture. “On the pitch, I try to make my teammates better every time. On the penalty spot, we’re all shooters but I wanted him to score. I got the ball back and gave it to him. really wanted him to score, ”said Benzema.


