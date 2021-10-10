The stylist Olivier Rousteing badly burned in the face after the explosion of his fireplace

He waited until the end of Paris fashion week during which nobody noticed anything. But also to feel ready to share this heavy secret. As he writes, during this fashion week, Olivier Rousteing was not only celebrating his ten years at Balmain, but also his “rebirth”.

In a long message published on his Instagram page this Saturday evening, the famous French stylist and director of the Balmain brand, revealed to have been the victim of a serious domestic accident a year ago. Photo in support, the thirty-something reveals that a year ago, to the day, the chimney of his home exploded. He was seriously injured.

“I have been hiding it for too long and it is time for you to know it (…) I woke up the next morning at the Saint-Louis hospital in Paris”, writes the confidant of the biggest stars on the planet. In the photo, he can be seen completely covered in bandage on his upper body, torso, arms and his face still damaged by the burns. He is now cured and says he is much better.

He then explains that he took refuge in work, “day and night”, to forget and try to “make the world dream with [s] his collections ”. All the while, he claims to have used masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and rings on all his fingers to hide the scars from his many burns.

What to let nothing show during the photo shoots and interviews. “I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and try to keep it a secret with my teams and my friends,” he assures his some seven million followers.



A review of the publication and thanks to the caregivers

A message in the form of an analysis of all the ills that fashion and social networks can bring together. “To be honest, I don’t know why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities… And I really understood that the power of social media is to reveal that what you want to show! », He finally denounces.

He then criticizes the way in which social networks allow us to create “our own story that avoids what we do not want to show”. “A new world”, according to this friend of Neymar.

The designer also takes this message to pay tribute to the “talented staff of this famous hospital, who were treating an incredible number of Covid cases at the same time, and who took incredible care of me. I cannot thank them enough (…) To the doctors and nurses of Saint-Louis, and to all those who helped me during this long convalescence and kept my secret: a big thank you. I love you, ”concludes Olivier Balmain.