The values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe: Cnova, EssilorLuxottica, Vivendi …

PARIS, October 8 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch on Friday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe:





* CNOVA CNV.PA, online commerce subsidiary of the CASINO CASP.PA group, announced on Friday that it was no longer able to confirm its forecasts given the slowdown in its activity in the third quarter and postponed its capital increase.

* ESSILORLUXOTTICA ESLX.PA has announced the launch of a public tender offer for the shares in the capital of GRANDVISION

GVNV.AS he does not yet control at a price of 28.42 euros per share, just above the closing price on Thursday. (The press release:)

* VIVENDI VIV.PA – Citigroup has raised its recommendation to “buy” against “neutral” with a price target increased from 14.50 to 16 euros.

* ZOOPLUS ZO1G.DE – The American private equity specialist Hellman & Friedman increased its offer to buy the German group to 470 euros per share, beating that of Swedish EQT EQTAB.ST, which offers 460 euros per share.

