the vice president’s truths about Ronald Koeman’s complicated situation

On the side of FC Barcelona, ​​the international break came at the right time. In the midst of a recent results crisis with only one victory in all competitions in six matches, including two hard-to-swallow losses in the Champions League (0-3 against Bayern Munich and SL Benfica), Barça went through a large area of ​​turbulence … Coach Ronald Koeman was then greatly threatened, until Saturday, October 2 and the exit of President Joan Laporta to support him publicly, and this just before the defeat in the clash against Atlético de Madrid (0- 2).

What follows after this advertisement

Despite everything, the situation remains very complicated for the Dutch technician who will not have the right to make mistakes next week against Valencia before a C1 match against Dynamo Kiev. And in a long interview given to Mundo Deportivo, the vice-president of the Blaugranas Rafael Yuste said a little more about this crisis and the delicate position of Koeman, and especially why it was maintained: “He continues because of a basic principle, that of believing in the person who has been there since our arrival, to believe in what Koeman tells us, who is the one who manages the daily life of the team, with Alemany and me -same. We listen to the messages that Ronald gives us on the state of the team, its situation, and on the basis of what he tells us, the leaders advise us to make the best decisions. ”





“If we all believe it’s going to be okay, it’s going to be okay”

Arrived in August 2020 on the Barcelona bench and under contract until June 2022, Ronald Koeman still remains on an ejection seat according to the Catalan media. Nonetheless, the club’s vice-president remains confident. “I think we’re going to get some good results. If I went to the Valencia, Dynamo and Madrid game thinking we weren’t going to win them, what I would do would be share some negativity, not just about Koeman but the whole squad and of the club. So if we all believe it’s gonna be okay, it’s gonna be okay “, sent the leader culé in the columns of MD. So no question of being negative in the corridors of Camp Nou, especially when we know that Laporta and Koeman have come closer.

“I know the president inside out and he’s an extremely intuitive person, with that touch of sensitivity and in a relationship you feel when a person lacks motivation for whatever reason. Ronald obviously, listening to the famous environment Joan was talking about, was like that and the president approached him, talked to him and Ronald opened up a lot more than the other weeks, where other people were involved in this relationship. . And from these conversations, the president came out convinced that Ronald is the person to whom we must continue to give this confidence ”, Rafael Yuste concluded. Statements that should please the former coach of the Netherlands.