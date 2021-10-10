“The victim card pulls us down”

Caroline Fourest is “happy” that Yannick Jadot won the environmentalist primary and does not mince words against the one who did not go far from victory: Sandrine Rousseau. According to her, the economist is playing “a victim card” which “pulls everyone down”. “Every time Sandrine Rousseau speaks or tweet, you never know if it is the parody account or if it is the real one”, she launches

Pierre Arditi, who chose to invite Caroline Fourest to the Unexpected Journal RTL, asked the columnist about the words of the ex-candidate, who had explained living with “a deconstructed man”. “A deconstructed man means getting rid of the mechanisms of domination that have been internalized“, she explains, describing” a feminist tradition “.

But according to her, these words “no longer have any meaning” because of their “speaker”, namely Sandrine Rousseau. She accuses him of having, in a statement, “placed reason on the side of men”, and argues that the politician had done “the opposite of feminism” when “members of her team” would have asked Yannick Jadot to withdraw because he was a man.





A request attributed to Alice Coffin, support of Sandrine Rousseau. The person then had explained on BFMTV that she did not want “at all for a man to step aside for the benefit of a woman”, but simply that “men who call themselves feminists” should seek to rebalance an “unequal” political terrain..

