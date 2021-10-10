The young serial killer was hunting his prey on dating sites

A 25-year-old serial killer has just been sentenced to 160 years in prison in New Jersey. He lured women into dating apps in order to kill them. He killed three young women in 2016.

Life in prison and more. Khalil Wheeler-Weaver has just been sentenced to 160 years in prison this Wednesday, October 6 in Newark, New Jersey, at the end of a trial that was made possible by the friends of one of his victims. The accused killed three women, whose bodies were found between September and December, during the year 2016. It is on dating sites that he set traps for his victims to attract them to him before strangling them. Friends of one of the young women killed by Khalil Wheeler-Weaver therefore decided to create a false profile in order to catch him in his own trap. As the Associated Press reports, the serial killer wanted to explain to the judge that he had been trapped and that he was blamed for crimes he did not commit, but the fact that he denies any responsibility for the murders was of no use to him.

In 2019, a jury found him guilty of 11 different counts, including three intentional homicides, attempted murder, sexual violence and kidnappings. Sarah butler, one of her victims, was a 20-year-old college student who went missing in the fall of 2016 during the Thankgsiving vacation. It was her friends who, by logging into her social networks, recognized Khalil Wheeler-Weaver as the man she had traded with just before she disappeared. Sarah Butler’s relatives then created a fake profile to make an appointment while, according to NJ.com, police were on hand to arrest him as soon as he got to the appointment. Also according to the site, the father of the victim wanted to address the killer during the trial.

One of the victims survived

“I hope you will find in you the strength to give him the longest possible sentence“he would have declared to the court before turning to the accused:”I hope everyday will be pain“. The mother of a second victim, Robin west 19 years old at the time of her death, also wanted to speak for rtribute to his daughter as reported by the Associated Press. “The world is focused on the last month of her life, but she’s lived a lifetime before that. Hundreds of people have been touched by his existence and have been devastated by his death “. The third victim was called Joanne brown and was 33 years old. A woman who wanted to remain anonymous also testified after Wheeler-Weaver raped her. During the October 6 trial, she asked the judge not to be lenient with the accused. “My whole life has changed. I don’t put on makeup anymore, I don’t have any friends, I’m always paranoid. But I’m happy to be still alive. Hope you have no mercy on him, because he shows no remorse“.

