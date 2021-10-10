There is a problem with Pluto

Changes are taking place on Pluto. This is what researchers at the Souhtwest Research Institute tell us. According to the results of a study published in the journal Icarus, the dwarf planet is gradually losing its atmosphere. The authors of this study announced this news on October 4, 2021.

They made this discovery by analyzing the data obtained during Pluto’s passage in front of a star in August 2018. Thanks to the images captured by the telescopes, the researchers did not miss any crumb of its passage. They were thus able to have a perfect view of the atmosphere of the dwarf planet.

Unsplash Credits

According to them, the density of Pluto’s atmosphere is gradually decreasing.

Data obtained by occultation

On Pluto, the atmosphere is mainly composed of nitrogen, methane and carbon monoxide. All the ice that is on the surface of the planet allows it to maintain its atmosphere. When temperature changes occur on Pluto, it can impact its ice surface and change the atmospheric density.





To study what is happening on Pluto, scientists have used a technique called occultation. It consists of using a very distant star located in the background to illuminate the surface of the planet. This made it possible to obtain clear images of Pluto. As planetologist Eliot Young explains, occultation is a technique used by researchers to monitor atmospheric changes on Pluto since 1988.

Temperatures drop on Pluto

The researchers indicated that the decrease in atmospheric density on Pluto is due to cooling temperatures there. Indeed, it should be known that the atmosphere of Pluto is formed thanks to the evaporation of ice which is on its surface.

When temperatures drop, nitrogen freezes on the surface and is trapped in ice instead of rising in the atmosphere under the effect of heat. This is what causes the gradual disappearance of the atmosphere on Pluto. Currently, temperatures are dropping on Pluto as it moves further away from the Sun. It therefore receives less heat than usual.

Note that Pluto takes 248 years to revolve around the Sun. The distance between them is 30 to 50 astronomical units, knowing that one astronomical unit is equivalent to 150 million kilometers.







