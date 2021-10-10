These words of the Minister of Industry on the “magic” of work in the factory go badly

MAGIC – The words do not pass. In a speech on the occasion of the 7th edition of Bpifrance Inno Generation, on October 7 in Paris, the Minister of Industry Agnes Pannier-Runacher felt that “industry was one of the few places where you can still find magic ”.

“I love the industry because it’s one of the few places in the 21st century where you can still find magic,” she said. The magic of the workshop where we do not distinguish the frame of the worker, we do not distinguish the apprentice from the one who has thirty experience, where we do not distinguish the one who was born in France he forty years ago and the one who happened by the accident of a lifetime a few days ago ”.

And to add: “The pride of working in the company, the pride of working in the factory, so that we say that when you go on a production line, it is not a punishment, it is for your country is for magic and that’s what you can make possible ”.