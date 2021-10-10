These words of the Minister of Industry on the “magic” of work in the factory go badly

MAGIC – The words do not pass. In a speech on the occasion of the 7th edition of Bpifrance Inno Generation, on October 7 in Paris, the Minister of Industry Agnes Pannier-Runacher felt that “industry was one of the few places where you can still find magic ”.
“I love the industry because it’s one of the few places in the 21st century where you can still find magic,” she said. The magic of the workshop where we do not distinguish the frame of the worker, we do not distinguish the apprentice from the one who has thirty experience, where we do not distinguish the one who was born in France he forty years ago and the one who happened by the accident of a lifetime a few days ago ”.
And to add: “The pride of working in the company, the pride of working in the factory, so that we say that when you go on a production line, it is not a punishment, it is for your country is for magic and that’s what you can make possible ”.
Words that are not passed on to everyone. “The magic of accidents at work, of poorly paid work and low wages, and soon of the retirement age taken after healthy life expectancy thanks to this government, reacted the director of the newspaper Humanity and senator of Seine-Saint-Denis Fabien Gay. But that’s okay, it’s for your country! ”
“655,715 work accidents in 2019, 50,392 occupational diseases, 733 deaths (excluding ‘uberized’ employees and public service), wrote the former candidate for the primary environmentalist Sandrine Rousseau. No precise review of fatal accidents #LaMagie ”.
“For magic ?, asked Fabien Roussel. Let Agnès Pannier-Runacher go tell that to the workers who have a healthy life expectancy of 59 years. What a shame!”.
“Come strike rivets, breathe in the oil, never see the light of day …”
“It is in the name of the magic of the production line that LREM wants to push back the retirement age ?, wrote Martine Billard, former deputy for Paris and national orator of rebellious France. The bourgeoisie in all its indecency ”.
Senator PS and former minister Laurence Rossignol added on Twitter: “You have to click and listen to a minister
“Come strike rivets, breathe in the oil, never see the light of day, carry containers, be taken for a walk by chefs, for one day only”, wrote a worker and activist CGT. You will see that there is no magic here ”.
See also on The HuffPost: Aircraft pollution: biofuels, the solution favored by manufacturers