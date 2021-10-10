they have never been so heavy

BOXING – The trilogy is official, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have stepped on the scales and are posting career record weights.

As in their previous meetings, the Gypsy King will have the advantage of weight. The Briton was weighed at 125.65 kg, which is 18 kg more than the American. Weighed 107.95 kg, Wilder had never reached this weight in his career and seems to have focused his preparation a little more on power.

The Bronze Bomber a reacted to the results of the weigh-in and does not seem disturbed by the difference in weight: “’The weight came on its own. I wanted to look sexy, feel sexy, and taste sexy too. I do over 350 pounds (158 kg) on ​​the bench press, so regardless of its weight, I can lie on my back and lift it. So there won’t be any of that that worries me. “

ON THE SAME SUBJECT :





Appointment from 3 am, in the night from Saturday to Sunday, for the start of the card. Regarding Fury vs. Wilder, it will be around 5 a.m. on Canal + (available here).

He added: “We have rejuvenated me. We have reinvented myself. Redemption is near. And I can’t wait to show the world what I am. “

For his part, Tyson fury was very fit. After giving a finger to the crowd who booed him and addressed some kindness to the new coach of his opponent, the Briton spoke on the latter: “I can not wait to be on Saturday night. I’m really going to severely damage it. He will be unrecognizable afterwards. See what condition he is in. His heart is racing now. His necks shrunk inside him. There is a man here who is going to annihilate you. Me. The Gypsy King. Tyson Fury is my name, and boxing is my game. “