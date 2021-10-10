This Antibois calls on fans to pay tribute to Jean-Jacques Goldman on Monday evening for his 70th birthday

“A sign will suffice” to wish a happy birthday to Jean-Jacques Goldman. The beloved artist of the French celebrates his 70th birthday this Monday. Yes, time is running out! This good old JJG is also celebrating his forty years of career this year! So, this Monday, it is impossible for his many fans to stand idly by and with his mouth closed.

Facebook group “we want JJ ​​Goldman in concert!”, created ten years ago by the Antibois Jérôme Lellouche offers all admirers of the singer-songwriter to participate in an event. How? ‘Or’ What? This Monday evening, at 8 p.m. sharp, sit at your window, on your balcony or on your terrace, and make yourselves heard. By applauding, by playing one of JJG’s hits, by singing, by holding up a poster of him, by writing a message on a panel, special dedication … In short, it is a question of wishing a very happy birthday to a very tall man whose music has accompanied the French for decades.





“For the occasion, we are going to open a live on the Facebook group. Everyone is invited to film themselves or to film the initiatives. Everything will be live.” The set will then be sent to Jean-Jacques Goldman who, who knows, that evening may follow these vibrant tributes live.

Links with Antibes

The 5,000 members of the Facebook group are confident that they have always received a response from their idol. “He had sent us a very nice letter of thanks when we had sent him a collection of greetings “, remembers Jérôme Lellouche.

The group was founded in the hope that one day the artist would return to the stage. The admirers always keep hope. “Today, it could instead be done on the Internet. It would be a nice surprise “, the founder of the FB group dreams. The singer knows Antibes well. His ex-wife still lives there and his daughter Nina got married here in 2013. His fans occasionally organize events around their dear Jean-Jacques, like two years ago, a concert at the AzurArena.