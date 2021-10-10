This French power station, unique in the world, combines solar power, batteries and hydrogen

The future power station in western Guyana. / Youtube HDF screenshot

Work on the power station in western Guyana has finally started. Several times delayed, this unprecedented project will combine a solar power plant with hydrogen and battery storage systems. It will house the most powerful fuel cell in the world.



In Guyana, 51% of electricity comes from renewable resources. It is mainly produced by dams (44%) and more modestly by the photovoltaic (6%) and the biomass (1%). However, the overseas department remains dependent on fossil resources: it meets a little less than half of its needs from diesel engines (28%) and combustion turbines (21%). Guyana has set itself the objective of achieving energy autonomy by 2030. It will therefore have to make the best use of its renewable natural resources.

An unprecedented fuel cell

A fairly original project will contribute to this: that of the West Guyanese power station (CEOG). The site will combine a 55 MWp solar park with two energy storage means. The first is a set of batteries capable of storing 38 MWh for 20 MW of power. The second is a complex composed of a 16 MW electrolyser, a Fuel cell of 3 MW and cylinders capable of storing 88 MWh.

The electrolyzer will generate green hydrogen from the excess production of photovoltaic panels. The fuel cell, which will also be the most powerful in the world, will then transform hydrogen into electricity. It will deliver three times the power of the current largest battery on the planet. To get an idea, this corresponds to the supply of approximately 1600 domestic hot water tanks.





Store green electricity to better use it

Ideally located near the equator, Guyana enjoys a dozen hours of sunshine per day without much seasonal variation. The photovoltaic plant will therefore operate at a sustained rate. Thanks to storage systems, it will constitute a means of production that can be used as a base, without the inconvenience of variability. Typically, the solar park and the batteries will supply the grid with continuous power of 10 MW between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., before handing over to the hydrogen complex which will inject 3 MW from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Several times delayed, the project is now launched. Work began on September 30, 2021 and should be completed in 2024. The power station in western Guyana required an investment of 170 million euros. It will be operated by the French companies Meridiam (60%), Raffinerie des Antilles (30%) and HDF Energy (10%). German Siemens Energy is responsible for the construction and management of the site. Electricity production is guaranteed for 25 years thanks to a capacity contract concluded with the local EDF subsidiary.