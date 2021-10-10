This is the safest city in the world

British magazine The Economist published its annual ranking of the world’s safest cities in September. About sixty cities were in competition.

With a score of 82.4 / 100, it is Copenhagen which occupies the first step of the podium. The capital of Denmark is ahead of Toronto (Canada) and Singapore. The continuation of the Top 10 consists of Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Wellington (New Zealand), Hong Kong (China), Melbourne (Australia) and Stockholm (Sweden).

Paris arrives in 23e position, behind Barcelona (11e), London (15e), or Madrid (21e) and in front of Brussels (26e), Milan (27e) or Rome (29e).

Among the less secure cities are Lagos (Nigeria), Cairo (Egypt), Caracas (Venezuela), Karachi (Pakistan) and Yangon (Burma).





the environment taken into account

The cities were judged on 76 criteria, classified into five categories: digital security, infrastructure, health security, personal security and for the first time, environmental security.

In terms of personal security only, the authors notably based themselves on the risk of civil unrest, the terrorist risk or even on the police and legislative arsenal of the cities. In this category, the ranking gives Copenhagen in first position, followed by Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Brussels, Paris, Wellington, Toronto, Lisbon and Madrid.

Strong impact of Covid-19

The health crisis had a strong impact on the results, indicate the authors of the ranking. The development of teleworking and e-commerce, for example, has increased the challenges of digital security. Crime has also changed in the light of multiple confinements, while the environmental issue has returned to the fore.

The Economist finds a very strong correlation between a country’s income level and its security performance.