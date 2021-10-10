this mobile plan will ridicule your current subscription (€ 4.99)

If you’re looking for a new, inexpensive mobile plan, now is the time to act. Prixtel, SYMA and Bouygues Telecom are in the midst of promotions, the reductions can go down very low.

The mobile plan is at a broken price with several operators at the moment. Nevertheless, we will still have to think about hurrying because the majority of them end on October 10 or 11 at midnight. Today, you have the choice between a festival of extraordinary offers signed by Prixtel, SYMA and Bouygues Telecom.

Prixtel, the mobile plan you need

Prixtel’s mobile plan does not resemble that of other players in the market. Unlike the latter, this virtual operator offers a formula with which you pay only what you consume each month. In fact, this means that the amount of the monthly bill may be different depending on the period. Thus, you are sure to avoid the out-of-package or the oversized offers compared to your actual use.

Prixtel offers its mobile plan in two subscriptions, you have the choice between Le petit, Le grand and Le Géant. As the name suggests, they include more or less mobile data, which ensures that you find the one that best suits your expectations. In all three cases, unlimited calls, SMS and MMS are included, while data varies and sets the price of your bill each month.

The little :

Great :

0 to 60 GB: 6.99 euros per month

60 to 80 GB: 9.99 euros per month

80 to 100 GB: 12.99 euros per month

To find out more about Prixtel’s mobile plans, it’s here:

See the Prixtel offer

As we have said, this mobile plan is easy to understand: the tiers associate a price with a volume of mobile data. If you choose the Le petit plan and use 17 GB over a month, the price will be 4.99 euros. If you upgrade to 28 GB the following month, it will then be 7.99 euros over the period and so on during the entire period you are with Prixtel.

Prixtel only offers mobile plans with no term commitment, whether you fall for Le petit, Le grand or Le Géant. You can leave the virtual operator whenever you want without having to provide proof when terminating. Otherwise, be aware that all prices displayed are guaranteed for one year.





SYMA Mobile: an unprecedented rate

SYMA Mobile differs in several ways with its mobile plans. First of all, the price offered is canon, with the culmination of the package “the six” currently offered at 5.90 euros per month, with 40 GB of data.

Its real strength is that the price does not change after a year, and in any case, as the package is non-binding, you are free to leave whenever you want.

SYMA Mobile’s “le six” package includes unlimited calls, SMS and MMS as well as 40 GB of Internet (with 4 GB from the EU and overseas departments). It’s simple, it’s the best value for money in the range. The volume of data should be more than enough for you each month while the price remains very suitable.

To see this mobile plan at SYMA Mobile, it’s here:

See the SYMA Mobile offer

In addition to this, all SYMA Mobile 4G plans use both the SFR mobile network and that of Orange. This allows subscribers to enjoy the best possible coverage at all times throughout France.

Until October 12, the operator offers several flash sales on its other packages. The most affordable costs just 1 euro per month, and the 5G plan with 150 GB of data is billed at 19.90 euros per month, which puts it in the top offers for a 5G plan.

In the middle of the range, we find the package “the five”, which offers 20 GB per month for 4.90 euros, but also the package “the nine”, which offers 100 GB of data for only 9.90 euros.

To see all the SYMA Mobile offers, it’s here:

See all SYMA Mobile plans

B & You for safety

Bouygues Telecom’s B & You mobile plan is also entitled to very advantageous discounts today. So you can also get a good deal – as long as you arrive before October 10 at midnight. If you are looking for a more traditional operator, it is in your best interest to go for their discount.

B & You is promoting a first mobile plan at 12.99 euros per month for unlimited calls, SMS and MMS and 70 GB. Once again, you benefit from excellent value for money.

To see the details of this mobile plan, it’s here:

See the B & You offer

At Bouygues Telecom, you have the choice between three other plans in addition to this very competitive mobile plan. These include more or less mobile data per month to suit a large number of users. The entire range is non-binding, you can leave whenever you want: