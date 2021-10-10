this photo unveiled on the eve of their birthday

In short, multiple pregnancies are quite rare. According to INSEE, the chances of having identical twins are 0.4% and 1.1% for fraternal twins. The chances of giving birth to twins a second time are even estimated at 1%. However, Élodie Gossuin, former Miss France, was able to give birth in 2013 to a new pair of twins, six years after her first born, Jules and Rose, now 13 years old. The radio host, who is used to revealing a bit of her family life on social networks, revealed a snapshot of her second baby bump this Friday, October 8. A photo that goes back to 8 years, and that she posted on the eve of Leonardo and Joséphine’s birthday.

In this Instagram post, Élodie Gossuin appears lying on a bed in the maternity ward, with a very round belly. “8 years ago, baby boom for twins tomorrow (this Saturday, editor’s note)”, she wrote in the caption of this shot which was therefore visibly taken on the eve of childbirth. The day after this publication, the young woman posted a second photo, showing her two “happiness” at the time when they were still only toddlers. “So lucky to have given you life,” she wrote. “So proud with your dad and your older siblings to see you always growing up hand in hand.”





This day is special for the former Miss France, who celebrates as it should the birthdays of her two youngest children, whom she celebrates in a small committee on the occasion of a snack shared on her last (…)

