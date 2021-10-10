this radical decision she has taken since season 9 (VIDEO)

With nearly six million subscribers on social networks, Amel Bent has not escaped the huge bug that prevented the various services of Facebook from functioning around the world on October 4. A global blackout which notably affected Instagram on which she is very active, especially when she is in “full promo”, as is currently the case for his new album Alive that she defends with the single The song of the doves. “Obviously, it is the night I wanted to announce that I was the most broadcast French artist on radio, I was green. I say : ‘P *****, for once we have a record and everything to announce’ I was happy, and then it never happened. Then the time it passes, I was second so … It’s too loose, I was disgusted“, she told with frankness and humor on RTL this Saturday, October 9 in We are remaking the TV of which she was the guest. The singer would undoubtedly have preferred that it touch Twitter, a social network she decided to boycott since becoming a coach in the adult version of The Voice, in 2020.





“It’s not healthy”

“I erased Twitter outright since season 9 of The Voice, the season with Lara Fabian (…) because it is not normal. What we can read is not normal“, she confided to Jade and Eric Dussart. The journalist nevertheless reminded her that she still has an active Twitter account with nearly three million subscribers. But this account is managed only by her management, since she decided not to go there herself. “I tell myself that it is not healthy, that there it’s me who has a problem wanting to want to read this, I questioned myself, I said to myself: ‘In fact, why you need to go read this stuff actually, it just doesn’t make sense anymore. ‘ Why we need to write these things is one thing, but why do we need to go read them in fact?“, asked Amel Bent on RTL. “I can’t read this, I don’t want to burden myself. Besides, I am anxious, so even if it doesn’t touch me, if I feel like it didn’t touch me, in truth, it goes back to incongruous times. I am feeding my daughters and I think back to a sentence …“, she explained.

“The opinion of a billion strangers …”

“I don’t actually want this to spoil me. I don’t even wanna waste a second on atrocities“, said the former candidate of New star. However, she admits that on Twitter, “there is not just that”. “There are also a lot of things that are constructive. There are not only haters. There are people who have opinions, which they explain, which they argue”, admitted Amel Bent in We are remaking the TV. “Sometimes they’re right. That’s what the hell. It is that sometimes, they speak truths. I do not want”, confided in all frankness the artist of 36 years. “I am obliged to listen to the truths of my mother, of my sister, of my husband, of my daughters and in addition I have to go and get the opinion of a billion strangers who will tell me that this, that that. Even if they are right, I don’t want to “, she concluded.

Article written in collaboration with 6Medias