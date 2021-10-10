This Sony 65-inch 4K TV for PS5 is on sale

Son-Vidéo is currently offering us a great promotion on the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR with 4K resolution! Available for less than € 1,300, this Smart TV has everything you need to satisfy both movie and series fans and gaming fans.

In the field of 4K TVs, it is necessary to choose the characteristics well so that they can suit your uses. Thus, in the context of gaming, HDMI 2.1 ports and a refresh rate of 100 / 120Hz are necessary in order to have the most optimal gaming experience possible. And that’s what this Sony Bravia XR Smart TV offers, which is currently available for less than € 1300 at Son-Vidéo.com.

Buy the Sony Bravia XR Smart TV for € 1,290 at Son-Vidéo.com

Smart TVs have been democratized in recent years. First with Full HD, then with other formats. But, since the arrival of 4K, we are witnessing a real craze for this format and for these TVs. But it got even stronger with the arrival of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Indeed, with the next-gen knocking on our doors, a whole new dimension is offered to us. 4K at 120 images per second, the conjunction of beauty and fluidity. But to be able to benefit from it, it is necessary to have the suitable material.

And the Sony Bravia XR Smart TV is just the Smart for your needs. Indeed, we find in this flat screen 164cm diagonal a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels in LED format, a refresh rate of 100 / 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 ports.





With this, you will be able to exploit all the power of the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. But, that is not all, since there is also a dynamic backlight, which, with the Triluminos panel, allows to benefit from worked contrasts and authentic colors.

In short, the Sony Bravia XR allows you to have both an image that is suitable for gaming and watching movies, series and anime. Thanks to the technologies installed there, you will be able to benefit from all your programs.

The Sony Bravia XR-65X90J: the characteristics of a smart TV gaming

This 65-inch (164cm) diagonal smart TV is equipped with a Triluminos panel, a technology based on Direct LED Full Array backlighting. This Smart TV has a refresh rate of 100 / 120Hz and is able to deploy a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels.

To this, you can add VRR compatibility that allows you to get the most out of the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Smart TV, it is based on the google operating system to offer many features including the different applications for benefit from streaming.

Buy the Sony Bravia XR Smart TV for € 1,290 at Son-Vidéo.com