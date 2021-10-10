Thomas Tuchel wants to see Jorginho Ballon d’Or

What follows after this advertisement

Winner of the Champions League, the European Supercup and the Euro while being each time a major element of Chelsea and Italy, Jorginho has logically integrated the list of 30 nominated for the Ballon d’Or this year. He is even one of the favorites, along with Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi. For the coach of the Blues, it is the Italian international who should win. Invited to Trento in northern Italy to participate in the sports festival, Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday that his midfielder deserved this prestigious award.





“Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. He’s a very smart player and it’s a pleasure to be his coach. He has a great vision of football. For me, the individual prices are not very important, it is impossible to make a real comparison between several players who have different roles. I would like one of my players to win it because I would know what the effect will be. Jorginho is a good person and a great player, but in general that’s not the most important thing. ” Besides Jorginho, Kanté, Azpilicueta, Mount and Lukaku were all named. What to delight Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea.