thousands of pro-EU demonstrators expected in the streets this Sunday

Opposition leader and former European Council President Donald Tusk called for demonstrations after the Polish Constitutional Court challenged the rule of European law.

Thousands of Poles are expected in the streets on Sunday to defend their country’s membership of the European Union, after the Polish Constitutional Court’s ruling on Friday challenging the rule of European law.

This decision, refusing any European control over Polish laws, could mark a first step towards Poland’s exit from the EU, and it is against this idea that the Poles will demonstrate on Sunday, at the call of the leader of the opposition and former President of the European Council Donald Tusk. He called on his compatriots to demonstrate for “defend a European Poland“. “We have to save Poland, no one will do it for us“, He added on Twitter. The protests are scheduled to start around 6 p.m. French time.

Poland and other Central and Eastern European countries joined the European Union in 2004, 15 years after Lech Walesa’s trade union movement helped to overthrow the Communist regime. Membership of the Union remains very popular, according to the polls, but relations between Warsaw and Brussels have become markedly strained since the populist Law and Justice (PiS) came to power in 2015. The clashes relate in particular to the reforms of the judicial system wanted by the government, and which the EU considers will undermine the independence of the judiciary and risk leading to a reduction in democratic freedoms.





Polish justice asks the European institutions not to “act beyond their skills“

The most recent of these clashes is the decision on Friday of the Polish Constitutional Court which challenged the primacy of European law over Polish law, ruling on several articles of European treaties “incompatibleWith the country’s Constitution. The Court, largely in favor of the current power, also warned the European institutions not to “act beyond their skillsBy interfering in the reforms of the Polish judicial system.

Brussels immediately reacted, through the voice of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “Our treaties are very clear. All decisions of the Court of Justice of the EU are binding on all authorities in the Member States, including national courts. EU law takes precedence over national law, including constitutional provisions“, She said, specifying that”this is what all EU Member States have signed up to“.

Before the judgment, the EU warned that the case could have “consequences”For the payment to Poland of European recovery funds after the Covid. Analysts see this Polish decision as a start of “Polexitlegal“- which the government has however denied.