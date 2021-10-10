Tomorrow belongs to us spoilers: Roxane kidnapped, Karim wants a baby, what awaits you next week (summaries + DNA video from October 11 to 15)



Tomorrow is ours spoilers and summaries in advance from October 11 to 15, 2021 – The weekend is on and like every Saturday, if you’re anxious to find out what will happen next week in your Tomorrow is Ours series, now is the time. If so, it’s time to find out what to expect since like every Saturday, Stars-Actu.fr lets you find out more with spoiler summaries for next week.

And we can already tell you that the week is going to be even more complicated for Victoire and Sara.



Indeed, following the visions of Victoire, she goes to investigate with Roxane, who is kidnapped! Sara and her colleagues are very worried and do everything to find her.

Meanwhile, Anna is back and Karim wants… a baby! But Anna doubts and doesn’t feel ready.



Here are the spoilers of “Tomorrow belongs to us” for the week of October 11 to 15, 2021

Monday October 11 (episode 1032): Victoire, Roxane and Sara continue their investigation without knowing that a danger hangs over them. Lizzie then witnesses a terrible event. Angie campaigns against inequalities in high school. Noor and Gabriel decide to throw a party in their apartment, but their incessant arguments spoil the evening.





Tuesday, October 12 (episode 1033): A young woman has disappeared. Guided by their instinct, Sara and Victoire throw themselves headlong into the investigation. Strange coincidences keep coming. Martin loses patience when he surprises one of his colleagues in the middle of a striptease. Jordan goes after Angie and Jahia slaps him in defense of his little sister.

Wednesday October 13 (episode 1034): In the midst of a conflict with Georges, Victoire decides to take refuge with Samuel and Alma. But the latter is disillusioned when she surprises a rapprochement between her companion and their guest. Charlie is sure that Gabriel and Noor will end up sleeping together. Jack is having a hard time coming out.

Thursday October 14 (episode 1035): Sara and Victoire suspect the Josses of being involved in a criminal case. They decide to go to the farmhouse to investigate, but Judith stands up for her boyfriend. Martin no longer trusts Sara and withdraws her from the official investigation. Charlie plays the provocation card during his speech and makes a fool of himself. Karim announces to Anna that he feels ready to start a family.

Friday, October 15 (episode 1036): Sara endures the absence of Roxane less and less. For her part, Judith makes a disturbing discovery. Noor encourages him to confess everything to the police. While Sofia believes the elections to the Students’ Bureau won in advance, Charlie has not said her last word … Anna meets again and walks away from Karim.

From Monday to Friday, find a video of today’s episode on Stars-Actu.fr. On MYTF1, you can also find bonus videos, exclusive extracts …

DNA VIDEO trailer summary October 11-15

And here’s the trailer for this new week in DNA.

