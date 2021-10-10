Toulouse join Super League after victory over Featherstone

The Catalan Dragons, unfortunate finalists of the Super League on Saturday (10-12 against St Helens) will feel much less alone in the midst of British rivals. Next year, they will be joined by Toulouse Olympique, promoted to the elite after a perfect season in the Championship. (see figure) and a final dominated this Sunday against Featherstone (34-12).
The TO trembles … then unwinds
At the break, the TO led authoritatively (16-0). Nothing seemed to be able to deter him from his road to the Super League. But a long slump at the start of the second period sowed a slight doubt, confirmed by the test of the Rovers signed Brett Ferres (53rd).
A short-lived thrill. A few moments later, Jussaume offered himself a double after the excellent work of Eloi Pelissier (65th). At the end of the match, the Toulouse even allowed themselves the luxury of getting the spectators up with two new tries for Hansen (74th) and Ford (80th).
Founded in 1937, Toulouse Olympique arguably wrote the most prestigious page in its history this Sunday. The club will play with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League next season. Never had two French teams met at such altitudes.