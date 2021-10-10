Tour of Lombardy – Bardet: “I was really hoping to get on the podium”

In very good condition this Saturday, Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finally took eighth place in the Tower of Lombardy, his last race of the season. Offensive in the last ascent, he could not prevent the sprint of a small committee that took third place behind the winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck Quick-Step). The Brivadois returned to his performance.

“Overall we can be happy with the race”

“I really enjoyed the last race of the year with the team. They did a great job and I was very well positioned at the base of each climb. I was really hoping to get on the podium to thank the team and it didn’t go far, but the last mile downhill didn’t go as I hoped. But overall we can be happy with the race today (Saturday) “, he explained in remarks reported by his training.