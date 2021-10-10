Toyota Mirai enters Guinness World Records

During a road trip organized in southern California, the Toyota Mirai managed to cover 845 miles, or 1360 km, with one and the same full of hydrogen. The Japanese sedan thus far exceeded the record of 887.5 km achieved by the Hyundai Nexo last May.

Closely watched, the attempt was validated by the Guinness Records teams, who came on site to see the performance.









A record of hydrogen autonomy achieved over two days

Organized over two days, the road trip began on August 23, 2021 at the Toyota Technical Center in Gardena, California, a site where the manufacturer conducts its fuel cell R&D operations. Driven by Wayne Gerdes and co-piloted by Bob Winger, the Mirai then traveled to San Ysidro, north of Santa Barbara, before following the Pacific Coast Highway. At the end of this first day, 473 miles have been covered (757 km). The next day, the car completed several loops on the freeway between Los Angeles and Orange County. A total of 372 more miles were driven before the Mirai ran out of fuel.

Over the entire journey, 5.65 kg of hydrogen were consumed. Taking into account the distance traveled, the average consumption for the record was only 0.42 kg / 100 km.