Transavia responds to controversy over tickets to Algeria

Since the reopening of air borders on June 1, many Algerian travelers wanting to fly, especially from France where they are looking for repatriation flights. But they come up against the problem of rising ticket prices. Moreover, all the airlines authorized to serve Algeria are under the spotlight of criticism from their Algerian customers.

This price increase mainly affects flights to Algeria. Indeed, in comparison with other Maghreb countries, flights to Algeria are by far the most expensive. The prices offered from the countries served, particularly France, are very high.

Algerian customers denounce the high price of plane tickets

For many customers, this increase in ticket prices affects all airlines serving Algeria. Even the low-cost companies that are supposed to specialize in low-cost travel are offering exorbitantly priced tickets. Among the low-cost companies that serve Algeria from France, we can mention Transavia. For many customers, this company doesn’t really do cheap travel. They regularly criticize the prices, considered exorbitant.

Transavia explains the prices of flights to Algeria

In order to better understand the situation, the editorial staff of ObservAlgeria has established ties with the company Transavia. The latter, through its communication unit, answered our question concerning the prices of tickets applied to flights to Algeria.





An alleged “SMS” creates controversy over Transavia tariffs

” Your question about the prices of our tickets to Algeria is perfectly understandable. In fact, these do not depend on us alone. It is in association with the Algerian authorities. This is why the prices are a bit expensive compared to our commercial flights “- This would be the content of an SMS sent by the company Transavia to a customer who wonders about the price of flight tickets to Algeria and their charter. In its response, Transavia first wanted to deny the content of this “SMS” shared on social networks and taken up by many Algerian media, like the specialized site Visa-Algeria.

The prices are defined ” depending on supply and demand “

” The content of this SMS is inaccurate », Transavia clarified this week to the editorial staff of ObservAlgeria. ” On the issue of ticket prices, we are transparent. Our prices are defined according to supply and demand “, Writes Transavia. ” In Algeria, our flight program is very popular with demand greatly exceeding the available supply. The cheapest fares sell out very quickly, as with all airlines », Specifies the communications manager of Transavia.