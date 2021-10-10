Troyes: Rami has finally played

Recruited by Troyes at the end of August, central defender Adil Rami (35 years old, 36 caps and 1 goal) has not yet been deemed sufficiently ready to celebrate his first match in his new colors. On the other hand, the 2018 world champion was able to find the grounds this Saturday by taking part in the N3 match between the reserve of the Aube club and Illkirch (0-0). The former Marseillais claims to have felt good sensations.





“I felt pretty good for a first. It was not an easy game for me because I knew I was expected, I did not know any of my teammates in the game and neither did the tactics. But I did. 90 minutes, and the most important for me was to have rhythm, sensations, and playing time, underlined the Habs in comments reported by L’Equipe. We also did a clean-sheet, so c ‘is rather positive. (??) When coach Batlles told me about it (the possibility of starting with the reserve, editor’s note), I said ?? with pleasure’. I need playing time, I want to be ready for the championship. “

