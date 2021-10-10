Tuchel discreetly tackled Paris, Leonardo’s surprising line

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

Yesterday, the Gazzetta dello Sport organized a Festival allowing several football personalities to deliver their feelings on current events. And Thomas Tuchel, the German coach of Chelsea, notably mentioned his adventure with the Blues. With a statement to read between the lines for the leaders of the PSG … “It’s easy to land and train Chelsea. If Chelsea have the credibility of the big clubs, it is thanks to a perfect organization, which eliminates distances and facilitates communication. It allows me to be focused and creative. I have nothing to think about other than the Wednesday or Saturday game. The organization is simple and clear, there is no interference. I really feel supported by the club ”.

Useful quarrels for PSG?

The conditions of the quarrel between Tuchel and Leonardo, which led to the departure of the first, inevitably come back to mind when reading these words with an obvious double meaning. Yesterday, Leonardo was also unable to cut a question about his former coach. By responding in a surprising way since the Brazilian leader attributed part of the Parisian successes to this quarrel … “I think that even for Tuchel it was complicated. I arrived after him, the club had been eliminated by Manchester United and had lost the Coupe de France in an incredible way. I do not hide that there were differences but I think that this relationship and these differences could have given an impetus and a push to make the season that we did and to reach the final of the C1 the following season. . “



