Tuchel throws a deflected tackle at Leonardo, the answer bursts

Football club

Present at the Trento Sport Festival in Italy, Thomas Tuchel and Leonardo had the opportunity to exchange a few courtesies in front of the microphones. Without ever citing PSG, the current coach of the Chelsea Blues, reigning European champion, still expressed some resentment over his ouster at the end of last year.

“In Chelsea, there is no interference”

“It’s easy to land and train Chelsea. If Chelsea have the credibility of the big clubs, it is thanks to a perfect organization, which eliminates distances and facilitates communication. It allows me to be focused and creative. I have nothing to think about other than the Wednesday or Saturday game. The organization is simple and clear, there is no interference. I feel really supported by the club ”, slipped the German.

Passing in conference after these words, Leonardo had the opportunity to react and he made sure not to fuel the controversy too much: “I do not hide that there were differences but I think that this relationship and these disputes were able to give an impetus and a push to make the season which one made and to arrive until the final of the C1 the following season ”.



