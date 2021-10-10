Tunisia – Towards a new failure of the anti Kaïs Saïed demonstrations?



Through







Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

It seems that the organizers of the demonstration scheduled for tomorrow to protest against the measures taken by President Kaïs Saïed, are afraid of another failure. It would seem, in fact, that they are preparing for a too low influx of demonstrators, despite the strong mobilization that has lasted for several days, and orchestrated by leading figures of many political currents, ranging from the extreme right to the extreme left.

This is, perhaps, what explains why most of these organizers have not ceased, since this morning, to shout at the constraints and intimidations of all kinds that the State would be operating on people to dissuade them from participating in this demonstration.

The organizers may well present this event as being the occasion of the last chance to “save the country and democracy”, it seems that they have not managed to mobilize large numbers.





Suddenly, they seem to anticipate as of today, by claiming that if there will be only a few people, tomorrow, at avenue Bourguiba, it will be, only, because most of the demonstrators will have been prevented from leaving. participate, by the police.

One of the main supporters of this demonstration, even came to ask the supposed demonstrators who would be prevented by the police from participating, to film the alleged abuses by the police.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

What is happening in Tunisia?

We explain on our YouTube channel. Subscribe!















