Turkey – Race: Valtteri Bottas boss size, Esteban Ocon saves a point

Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix this Sunday, held entirely on a wet track, after dominating the whole event. A race sacrificed from the start for Fernando Alonso, pushed out by his rival Pierre Gasly. In a daring strategy, Esteban Ocon saved the point for tenth place.

Fast in the dry, struggling in the wet, the Alpine-Renault had all the trouble in the world to show itself this Sunday. Despite a good takeoff, Fernando Alonso was hit by Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri-Honda at the first corner, pushing the A521 into a spin. Starting again at the bottom of the standings, the Spaniard never had the pace to come back up.

In withdrawal since the beginning of the weekend, Esteban Ocon carried all the hopes of Alpine-Renault. The Frenchman had the audacity to run a race without … going through the pits! With the same intermediate rubber from end to end, the resident of the A fléché managed to go to the end and won his entry into the top 10. However, it was narrowly missed because one more lap and the small point s’ took off, its tires were so worn out. In short, a great achievement!

Alpine-Renault retains fifth place in the constructors’ standings for the time being, but sees AlphaTauri-Honda recover 7 units, bringing its lead to 12, while Aston Martin registers one more. Next Grand-Prix, in the United States, in two weeks.



