More

    Turkey – Race: Valtteri Bottas boss size, Esteban Ocon saves a point

    Sports


    Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix this Sunday, held entirely on a wet track, after dominating the whole event. A race sacrificed from the start for Fernando Alonso, pushed out by his rival Pierre Gasly. In a daring strategy, Esteban Ocon saved the point for tenth place.

    Fast in the dry, struggling in the wet, the Alpine-Renault had all the trouble in the world to show itself this Sunday. Despite a good takeoff, Fernando Alonso was hit by Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri-Honda at the first corner, pushing the A521 into a spin. Starting again at the bottom of the standings, the Spaniard never had the pace to come back up.

    In withdrawal since the beginning of the weekend, Esteban Ocon carried all the hopes of Alpine-Renault. The Frenchman had the audacity to run a race without … going through the pits! With the same intermediate rubber from end to end, the resident of the A fléché managed to go to the end and won his entry into the top 10. However, it was narrowly missed because one more lap and the small point s’ took off, its tires were so worn out. In short, a great achievement!

    Alpine-Renault retains fifth place in the constructors’ standings for the time being, but sees AlphaTauri-Honda recover 7 units, bringing its lead to 12, while Aston Martin registers one more. Next Grand-Prix, in the United States, in two weeks.


    Pos. Pilot Team difference Stops
    1 V. Bottas Mercedes 58 laps 1
    2 Mr. Verstappen Red bull racing +14.584 1
    3 S. Perez Red bull racing +33.471 1
    4 C. Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +37.814 1
    5 L. Hamilton Mercedes +41.812 1
    6 P. Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +44.292 1
    7 L. Norris Mclaren +47.213 1
    8 C. Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +51.526 1
    9 L. Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +1: 22.018 1
    10 E. Ocon Alpine F1 Team +1 turn 0
    11 A. Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing +1 turn 2
    12 K. Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing +1 turn 1
    13 D. Ricciardo Mclaren +1 turn 1
    14 Y. Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 turn 1
    15 G. Russell Williams racing +1 turn 1
    16 F. Alonso Alpine F1 Team +1 turn 1
    17 N. Latifi Williams racing +1 turn 1
    18 S. Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +1 turn 2
    19 Mr. Schumacher Haas F1 Team +2 laps 1
    20 N. Mazepin Haas F1 Team +2 laps 1


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleWilliam Shatner of “Star Trek” will fly on Tuesday to “space, frontier of infinity”
    Next articleCall of Duty: Infinity Ward Studio is still growing!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC