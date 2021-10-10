More

    Turkish Grand Prix 2021 – At the start, Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) sent Fernando Alonso (Alpine) spinning

    It wasn’t the hustle and bustle of last year. The start of the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix was almost uneventful on Sunday at the Istanbul circuit, and it was not won. On a wet and therefore tricky track, the 20 pilots were careful on the first braking, and only one incident was to be deplored. Bypassing Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri on the outside of turn 1, the Spaniard was hit by the Frenchman and spun off. Which earned the winner a five-second penalty at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

    In front, the poleman Vallteri Bottas (Mercedes) made a perfect start, taking Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Lando Norris (McLaren) in his wake . Eleventh on the grid, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was very cautious like two weeks ago in Russia, and completed the first lap in 10th position.


