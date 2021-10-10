two inexpensive 5G models, which one to choose?

With the shock of smartphones, Univers Freebox offers you a comparison of smartphones sold at equivalent prices via the Free Mobile store. This is to help you choose according to your expectations. Today we oppose the Realme 8 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, displayed at 219 and 229 euros respectively. Note also that they are available in cash or via the new Free Flex offer.

The screen: tied

In terms of the screen, the two smartphones announce the same benefits, with an IPS panel, a diagonal of 6.5 inches, a Full HD + definition, a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and a punch for the front camera. They therefore ignore the AMOLED with its more saturated colors and deeper blacks.

Our ranking:





Realme 8 5G (IPS, 6.5 inch, FHD +, 90 Hz and off-center punch) Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (IPS, 6.5 inch, FHD +, 90 Hz, punch center)

Performances: Realme

Again, the two smartphones play in the same court. They are equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 platform, synonymous with a processor up to 2.2 GHz and 5G network compatibility. The Realme 8 5G however offers a small surplus of RAM never refused on a small configuration.

Our ranking:

Realme 8 5G (2.2 GHz octa-core processor from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 6 GB RAM) Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (2.2 GHz octa-core processor from Dimensity 700 chipset and 4 GB RAM)

Photo: Realme

If the two smartphones opt for the same photo configuration on the back, namely a main 48 Megapixel sensor and two additional 2 Megapixel sensors for macro and portrait mode, the Realme 8 5G offers more for the selfie part.

Our ranking:

Realme 8 5G (48/2/2 Megapixels rear, 16 Megapixels front) Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (48/2/2 Megapixels on the back, 8 Megapixels on the front)

Autonomy: ex aequo

On the battery and load side, we have the same capacity of 5,000 mAh for the battery and the same power of 18 Watts for the load.

Our ranking:

Realme 8 5G (5000 mAh battery and 18 Watts load) Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (5000 mAh battery and 18 Watts charge)

The choice of Universe Freebox:

Overall, the two smartphones are very close. Some details, however, lean in favor of the Realme 8 5G. In addition to being 10 euros cheaper, it offers the MicroSD extension with a dedicated slot (hybrid Nano-SIM / MicroSD slot in front) and more definition for selfies (16 Megapixels against 8). We also have a small surplus of RAM that cannot be refused.