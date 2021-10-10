Two men lost at sea survived 29 days on “coconuts and prayers”

Two residents of the Solomon Islands in the Pacific were caught in a storm that caused their boat to drift. They say they managed to survive thanks to prayers, oranges and coconuts.

Two men survived 29 days on coconuts, oranges and prayers after being caught in a storm that caused their boat to drift, says BFMTV.

The two castaways, residents of the Solomon Islands, shut down their engines to save fuel, managed to build a mechanism for sailing and let themselves be carried away by the wind before being rescued off Papua New Guinea. Guinea 400 km away.





Caught in a storm hours after they left

Their boat was caught in the storm just hours after they left. They had then “lost sight of the earth” and had started to drift “in the pouring rain and strong winds”, said one of them.

During the first 9 days, they ate the oranges they had taken away. They said they then survived thanks to rainwater collected in a canvas bag, coconuts “which floated on the water and their faith” because we pray day and night “.

The two men finally saw a fisherman and started their boat but ran out of fuel. They then “shouted and waved their hands without stopping at the fisherman, until they saw us and he was paddling towards us.”