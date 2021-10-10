Ukraine ice Finland / CDM 2022 / Qualifiers / Finland-Ukraine (1-2) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Pukki (29e) for Finns // Yarmolenko (4e) and Yaremchuk (34e) for the Zbirna

Traveling to the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Ukraine won against Finland (1-2) and can now sit in second place in this group D with two points ahead of Bosnia and four behind the Blues.

Unimpressed by the boiling spectators of the white city of the North and despite the ambient cold, the Ukrainians took matters into their own hands. Just warmed up, Andriy Yarmolenko, in front of the surface, launched hostilities with a pretty praline wrapped in the nets of Lukáš Hrádecký largely beaten (0-1, 4e). The Zbirna dominates, but spoils, before being surprised at the half-hour mark. Guilty of slackening on a corner, the defense indeed allows Teemu Pukki, lucky, to deflect a harmless ball at the bottom to equalize (1-1, 29e). The scenario seems upset, but as often, it was counting without the talent of Roman Yaremchuk. Beautifully served in one touch by Viktor Tsygankov at the penalty spot, the Benfica striker controls the right before turning to place his left ball and put his own in the lead (1-2, 34e).



Ukraine manages its match and proceeds against facing a Finnish attack forced to play it all for everything. Pukki thus saw one of his only attempts in the second act to come close to the goals of Andriy Pyatov (65e), then Paulus Arajuuri, alone at the reception of a free kick, in turn completely unscrewed his recovery (78e). Despite the attempts, the sterility of Finland’s offensives unfortunately did not hold up.





First victory for Ukraine in these qualifications after five draws. The Finns are, for their part, provisionally penultimate.

Finland (5-3-2): Hrádecký – Raitala (Niskanen, 78e), Väisänen, Arajuuri, Toivio, Alho (Hämäläinen, 62e) – Glen Kamara, Lam (Nissilä, 61e), Lod – Pohjanpalo (Roope Riski, 78e), Pukki. Coach: Markku Kanerva.