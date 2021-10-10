ULM accident at Maïdo: the pilot and his passenger died

A microlight accident took place this Sunday, October 10, at Maïdo. Two people were on board a “Félix ULM” machine which struck the wall. The pilot and his passenger died.

Both people on board are deceased

The pilot of the company “Félix ULM” and his passenger, a young tourist, died. The machine struck the wall of the Maïdo massif.

The alert was given at 8:18 am this morning, by a private helicopter which located the crash 50 meters below the Maïdo belvedere. The helicopter of the PGHM, the High Mountain Gendarmerie Platoon, immediately went there. The wind and the clouds made the emergency response difficult.

After several hours of uncertainty, the death of the two occupants of the aircraft was confirmed late in the morning.

Collect the bodies

The emergency services are always on site to hoist the bodies. The PGHM helicopter, the High Mountain gendarmerie platoon, is mobilized in the area, but there is wind and clouds. Since this morning, maneuvers have been complicated for the gendarmerie helicopter.





In total, around thirty firefighters and gendarmes are mobilized. Artificers and deminers are also on site. They intervene to defuse the parachute system and prevent the device from exploding. The ULM is broken in two. The firefighters can then intervene to remove the bodies. The rampart of Maïdo is a difficult area to access, weakened by the fires of last year. The rope access technicians will therefore spend several more hours in the area.

An open investigation

The men of the air transport gendarmerie brigade (BGTA) are also on site. The investigation began to try to understand the circumstances of this accident. The mayor of Saint-Paul is also on site.

The Maido belvedere is closed for the moment. The hikers who were there were evacuated by the police.

A “Felix ULM” machine

The aircraft had taken off from the base of the “Felix ULM” company in Cambaie this morning, along with three other aircraft. They were four, in total, to fly in this area, near the Maïdo massif. Three of these microlights made it back to base, but not the fourth. Based in Cambaie, in the West, the company “Felix ULM” was born in 1988 in Reunion. The flight school trains many pilots on the island.

The last fatal microlight accident in Reunion was in 2015. Two people died in the crash of a microlight in Tan Rouge in the heights of Saint-Paul.

