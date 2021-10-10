More

    United States: antivax man accused of killing his pharmacist brother and sister-in-law

    His mother had alerted the police several times, worried about the mental health of her rapidly deteriorating son. Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, had repeatedly told him that the Covid-19 vaccines represented a poison, which the government used against its population. Believing that his brother Brian Robinette “knew something”, the American gunned down the pharmacist and his sister-in-law, Kelly Sue Robinette, last week in Maryland, Howard County police said.

    The murderer had indicated to an unidentified person that his brother, mobilized during the vaccination campaign, “was killing people with a dose of Covid”, according to arrest documents cited by the British newspaper The Independent. Before killing the pharmacist, the man would also have stabbed to death a childhood friend of his mother, to steal her car and go to the Robinette couple.

    Discovering the stolen car near the brother’s home, investigators went to his home to question him, and discovered the lifeless bodies of Brian Robinette and his wife. The mother of the two brothers had notably indicated to the police that Jeffrey Allen Burnham imagined that the FBI “was behind” them. The police then called to locate this man “armed and dangerous”, for a reward of up to $ 10,000.



