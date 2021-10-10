“Until the end I loved him madly”

Maria Isabel Santos, the widow of Pablo Escobar, confides exclusively in Paris Match on the occasion of the publication of her Mémoires in French. She tells us about her life in the privacy of the greatest drug trafficker in history.

Paris Match. For twenty-one years, you shared the life of Pablo Escobar. How did you meet him?

Maria Isabel Santos. My first memory goes back to 1972, Pablo was riding a white and red Vespa, in our neighborhood La Paz, in Medellin, Colombia. I was 12, him, 23 and a cute smile. He already had this crazy charisma, the soul of a leader. I fell madly in love with him at first sight. Pablo was an eloquent seducer, captivating conversations, impressing men, intoxicating women.

Read also:Phillip Witcomb: “I am the son of Pablo Escobar”

I was lying to my parents to find him. We would talk for hours eating ice cream. I was under the spell, flattered by his compliments, filled by his gifts: his watch, a bicycle, a disc of love songs, chewing gum … I carefully kept one of the cardboard packaging and this little jar in wood that he brought back to me from a trip to Pasto, in the south of the country. My family was immediately opposed to this relationship, Pablo had a sulphurous reputation, he was also said to be unfaithful. I married him on March 29, 1976, at age 15. In June of the same year, he was arrested with 26 kilograms of coca paste, then jailed before being released five months later, supposedly acquitted of all charges. I should have been wary. On February 24, 1977, I was still in high school when our son, Juan Pablo, was born.

“ He told me he dreamed of an ideal Medellin, unique in its kind, where unemployment would be absent and the children would all go to school. I believed it. “

How was Pablo Escobar behaving with you?

He was gentle, romantic. He wrote me kilos of love letters, some of which I still know by heart. He was never brutal, violent or aggressive, I never heard him scream. He was also very jealous, he who multiplied extramarital affairs and official mistresses! I was in pain… But I stayed. I was reassured to have such a protective husband towards his family, he was a very good father. Present when his schedule allowed it, attentive and attentive with our two children, Juan Pablo and Manuela, born in May 1984. He loved dancing with them, singing popular Colombian songs. He was a bon vivant, fascinated by motor racing and animals, attached to his habits. Go to bed around 4 a.m., brush your teeth for two hours every day and enjoy the same lunch: rice, fried egg, roast beef, fried banana slices, corn pancake with cheese, beet salad, accompanied by a glass of milk to strengthen his bones.

Were you aware of his clandestine activities?

Honestly, no. I grew up in a macho peasant environment, a culture that is still deeply rooted in Colombian society today. Pablo “raised” me to become his wife, a stay-at-home mom. He often came home at dawn, sometimes not at all. And worked a lot, he swore. Asking questions or questioning his behavior was unthinkable. How could I have imagined my husband as an international drug dealer? I thought he was a successful entrepreneur in breeding and real estate development and a popular young politician.

You really never saw anything, knew nothing? Yet you were leading very fast …

No. In the early 1980s, my husband became extremely wealthy, powerful, but still simple and generous. We lived very comfortably in beautiful mansions decorated with works of art, surrounded by our relatives and friends with whom we had big parties. For Colombian opinion, he was a benefactor, a Robin Hood because he invested a lot of money in the rehabilitation of working-class neighborhoods. He told me he dreamed of an ideal Medellin, unique in its kind, where unemployment would be absent and the children would all go to school. I believed it. I was blind and naive, a thousand miles from imagining myself behind the scenes …

La Catedral: the former prison was the place of debauchery of Escobar and his “sicarios”. © Enrico Dagnino

What event caused his fall?

The day he got into politics. As soon as he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982, under the colors of the Colombian Liberal Party, police and media inquiries revealed his true identity. At home, he denied the accusations. Out of love, fear and helplessness, I still trusted him. I never suspected for a single second the atrocities sponsored by my husband. When I discovered it, it was too late, irreversible.





Do you remember the day when the true identity of Pablo Escobar appeared to you? Because he ordered the assassination of hundreds of people …

It was April 30, 1984, my life and that of my children changed. That night, the Minister of Justice, Rodrigo Lara Bonilla, was assassinated by my husband’s accomplices; detail that I will learn years later. I was nine months pregnant and my son was 7 years old. This event marked the start of a long war. Almost ten years during which we lived in fear, in hiding, in hiding places and on the run. We fled death, blindfolded, never knowing where Pablo was hiding us, far from him, in dilapidated places in the jungle of Medellin. There was sometimes a lack of food and water. We stayed for weeks under the protection of Pablo’s henchmen. He wrote to us, I did school at home. We were hostages in a deadly conflict that pitted my husband against his many enemies [Le FBI, le gouvernement colombien, les “Persécutés par Pablo Escobar” dits “Los Pepes”, les cartels]. Pablo did not understand the consequences of his actions, much less their effects on those around us. Alicia Vasquez, our neighbor, Alba Lia Londono, my son’s high school teacher, and Nubia Jimenez, Manuela’s nanny, were all three kidnapped and murdered by his opponents in retaliation.

Did you hold it against him?

No. My faith and my family education had taught me to protect my husband. I was young, the sky was falling on my head. I was not aware of the gravity of the situation, I was sure that everything would be fine … I was wrong. I have suffered humiliations, lies, searches, death threats, attacks; including the explosion in front of the door of our house of a car stuffed with 700 kilos of dynamite; attempts at kidnapping and even exile. And until the end I loved him madly.

“ I swore that Juan Pablo would never avenge his father, nor take over “

Have you tried to reason with him?

A thousand times I begged him to put an end to this. I was afraid of seeing my children die, of being killed. With each reproach or threat of divorce, Pablo kept telling me, and this until his disappearance: “Don’t worry my darling. My only concern is to fight for your peace. […] I wouldn’t lose my family for the world. ” I would like him to be in front of me today to ask him what good is all this violence, this suffering, these thousands of deaths …

Would he have any regrets?

Yes I think.

Pablo Escobar had only one obsession that led to his downfall, and that was to protect you and your two children. What happened on December 2, 1993?

Pablo called us by phone, we were tapped and the signal for this call allowed the police to geolocate his lair. An operation was started and Pablo was killed. That day, I lost my great love, the worst memory of my existence. [Des larmes coulent sur ses joues.] I remained in shock for the next five years, certain to suffer the same fate. No country wanted to welcome us. We were plague victims, many wanted us dead, especially the lords of the cartels. They were asking me for $ 120 million… And the life of my 17-year-old son. I negotiated for days, I went to meet some of them in prison. I bequeathed all of our real estate, our works of art to them and I swore that Juan Pablo would never avenge his father, nor that he would take over. The traffickers wanted to kill him. A date was scheduled. We went to the meeting with Juan Pablo; he had written his will. My words were heard, my son was spared.

Do you feel like a victim of Pablo Escobar?

No, I refuse to be qualified as such. I am a woman broken into a thousand pieces, socially isolated, traumatized; nightmares wake me up, images haunt me, I’m afraid when someone walks into my room without warning, I always jump. I have a feeling that death can arise at any time, but I am fighting. For almost thirty years, I have been rebuilding myself. It’s very hard to recognize that Pablo was a narcissistic pervert, guilty of psychological violence and taking advantage of my adolescent and naive love.

Victoria Eugenia Henao-Escobar died with Pablo Escobar… Your name is now Maria Isabel Santos. Why did you change your identity?

It was one of the conditions of my exile in Argentina. I created a legend for myself: “Colombian, originally from Manizales, coffee farmer, forced to leave our country because of threats of kidnapping.” I foolishly believed that our future would be sweeter if we buried our past. Whatever we do, we are identified as Pablo Escobar’s family and rejected. It took me twenty-five years to accept my unique story, immerse myself in it and write my truth. Until now, I feared looks, judgments, but the love of my children and the birth of my grandson gave me the strength to do this introspection. Thanks to this, I have met some of Pablo’s victims to ask their forgiveness and to dissociate myself from his barbaric acts. I have received many testimonies from abused women. This new notoriety allows me to come to their aid, a job for which I have just received the Woman of the Year award in Uruguay. From now on, I want to continue this mission, the only way to reconciliation and peace.

“The secret life of Pablo Escobar”, by Maria Isabel Santos-Escobar, ed. Albin Michel, 368 pages, 19.90 euros.