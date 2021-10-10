Val de Marne. A station will accommodate Ouigo trains, the low cost offer of the SNCF

News Val-de-Marne See my news

“Ouigo Vitesse Classique” will offer two daily round trips between Paris-Bercy and Lyon-Perrache via Villeneuve-Saint-Georges from spring 2022. (© SNCF Ouigo / Emeric Fohlen)

A station in Val-de-Marne will accommodate Ouigo trains, the low cost offer of the SNCF. Trains connecting Paris to Lyon via Villeneuve-Saint-Georges will be offered from spring 2022. They will also pass through Melun (Seine-et-Marne), Dijon (Golden Coast), Chalon-sur-Saone and Builder (Saône-et-Loire).

Two round trips per day

The Ouigo trains, clearly identifiable by their blue and pink colors, are currently being prepared for entry into service in 2022. Two Paris-Lyon round trips, departing from Bercy station and Lyon-Perrache station, will be proposed. Villeneuve-Saint-Georges will be the first stop of the train before another stop in Ile-de-France at Melun and several others in Burgundy. Why the choice of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges for this new offer in Val-de-Marne?

“The choice of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges was made because of the frequentation of the station, its geographical position and its interconnection with other modes of transport”, one explains to the SNCF.





Two branches of Ouigo in “classic speed” will be deployed next spring (© SNCF)

These Ouigo will be in “classic speed”, and will have a journey time relatively similar to a Corail train. “These trains will run on tracks making it possible to go up to 160 km / h,” said the SNCF. This new offer is a way of offering an alternative with an attractive offer to road users ”.

And all for a small fee, since tickets will range from 10 to 30 euros. For children, the price of the Ouigo classic speed ticket remains 5 €.

The future Ouigo will be composed of Corails train cars (© SNCF)

In total, some 2,560 seats will be on sale on this line, every day, between Paris and Lyon. This new offer should be rolled out by April or May 2022.

