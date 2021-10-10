Valence-Romans win at the U Arena against Suresnes

The trip to Hauts-de-Seine, a preview of this 5e day and as a curtain raiser of the Top 14 Racing 92 – Lyon meeting (3 p.m.) this Saturday morning, had been targeted by the staff of the Drôme agreement. Which fulfilled its objective by winning 21-17 against Suresnes, on the synthetic turf of the U Arena in Paris-La Défense. But it was not easy far from it.
Due to a first period when the VRDR, perhaps impressed by the prestige of the enclosure of Nanterre, where it played for the first time and where only the second South African line François Uys (under the colors of Grenoble) had already played before, did not display great serenity. He was even in pain because of too many dropped balls, bad choices and mistakes.
Allowing a very playful Suresnes formation to open the scoring with a 50m try after starting play on a touchdown, by number 6 Berenguel (7-0, 10th).
The VRDR then experienced a first hard blow with the exit of his winger Giresse (hit on the wrist) in the 12th, before the second and the new exit on injury of his right pillar Balust who had just scored a strength test to equalize ( 7-7, 23rd) but who hurt his right ankle on the action. After a penalty of 50 m in the axis of the Ile-de-France goalscorer Gobert (10-7, 26th), the Checkers tried to react but made too many mistakes.
They showed a different face from the start, started with the desire to play more and (especially) better with a new Lorée-Menzel hinge from the 45th. These best intentions were embodied in a ball carried over ten meters, propelling the 3e Brayer line, of which it was the first tenure, behind the line (10-14, 48th).
While Suresnes was refused in the wake of a second try on a forward (52nd), the VRDR made the hole by his New Zealand winger Emerson who served well by Pauvert flattened in force (10-21, 70th). Before squeezing the buttocks to contain the Ile-de-France reaction.
Despite a fault from the 3rd line returning Mahoni, sanctioned by a yellow and a penalty try (17-21, 80th), the Drômois validated a fourth success in five games.
In pain but the essential was done before the derby next Saturday (7 p.m.) against Aubenas-Vals at the Pompidou stadium in Valence.
>> The results, the standings and the schedule of Nationale
The reactions
Dug Codjo (VRDR winger): “The contract is fulfilled, we remain on a dynamic of victories. Everything was not perfect, especially during a muddled first period where we were able to keep our backs. The team took the upper hand physically in the second half and we set our pace. The Arena is an impressive place and it is exceptional to have been able to play there! “
Alexis Armary (VRDR captain): “We had a hard time getting into this match, surely because of the context. After dropping a lot of balls, we reassured ourselves on the fundamentals. We were more precise in the second half with a monopoly on the ball. We must now continue our invincibility at home and finish this block 100% against Aubenas and Blagnac. “