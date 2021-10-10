“Validated 2”: Brahim Bouhlel still imprisoned in Morocco

The joke was very bad. The words hurt. But the sentence is dearly paid. While season 2 of the series on rap “Validated” arrives this Monday on Canal +, the actor Brahim Bouhlel, who holds one of the main roles there, is still imprisoned in Morocco. On April 21, it was sentenced to eight months in prison following a parody video, filmed a few weeks earlier in Marrakech in a private setting, but which ended up on social networks.

VIDEO. Outrage in Morocco after the broadcast of a “parody” video of actor Brahim Bouhlel

Sammy Tami, who also appears in the images, has been sentenced to twelve months in prison and is being held with him. A third man filmed in the video, Hedi Bouchenafa, managed to leave the country before the investigation began.

After several appeals and requests for pardon that came to nothing, the 25-year-old actor “took his illness patiently and finally resigned himself to serving his sentence to the end”, confides a relative who wishes to remain anonymous. He should be freed in early December. Sammy Tami, meanwhile, will have to wait four more months.



The two friends are imprisoned in difficult conditions, fifteen prisoners in a cell of 30 m2. The visiting rooms, closed since July because of the Covid, have reopened a few days ago, allowing families to visit. “I was able to talk to him, but not for long,” says this friend, who has participated in fundraising to help the actor finance the legal costs.

An extremely clumsy parody according to the authors themselves

It is for the shooting of a film of Mohamed hamidi, with Kad Merad, that the 25-year-old Franco-Algerian actor had visited Morocco. In the images of a few minutes, shot in a restaurant in early April, Brahim Bouhlel and his two friends were filming themselves next to three Moroccan children, uttering insults on them and their mothers. The video, an extremely awkward parody according to the authors themselves, made the rounds on social networks and greatly shocked Moroccan public opinion, which deemed it insulting. Brahim Bouhlel apologized a few days later. But Moroccan justice has ruled.