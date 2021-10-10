Vampire Test: The Masquerade

While the fashion of Battle Royale continues to attract new contenders, the Vampire: The Masquerade license is adorned with its finest clothes and propels us into a Prague as majestic as it is dangerous. Available in early access since September 7, the latest addition to studio Sharkmob AB is trying to find a place in the ruthless world of Fortnite games. A bloody and immersive free-to-play that may well surprise fans of the creatures of the night.

Born in 1991, Vampire the Masquerade is a board game with a “gothic-punk” tone where vampire hunters challenge each other. Meeting a great success, the latter was then adapted into card games, novels, television shows and, of course, video games. The license, appreciated by a large community, has fallen into the hands of several publishers (Activision, Activision Blizzard, Paradox Interactive, etc.) and regularly comes to the fore. While waiting to be able to touch Bloodlines 2 – which is definitely undergoing a complicated development – it is under the moon of a Prague in mode Battle royale that we rediscover the franchise. And frankly, it does!

A BOHEMIAN LIFE

Modeled by defectors from Massive Entertainment or IO Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is not a work out of nowhere. Abandoning solo adventures with strong RPG hints, the title of Sharkmob AB advocates multiplayer combat (solo or in a squad) in the heart of a Czech capital plunged into the night. Free and accessible to all, the game has nothing very original in its approach, but it is particularly solid. If the story will unfold over the months, it is for the moment only a pretext for a bloody confrontation in the streets of the golden city. A secret organization, called the Entity, aims to exterminate vampires. It is ultimately a betrayal, by one of the clans, which will transform Prague into a gigantic powder keg. Mixing civilians and creatures of the night, Blood Hunt is a Battle Royale that tries to stand out with its universe from the Dark World (World of Darkness in original language) and its eclectic cast with surprising powers.

Battle Royale requires, the first step is to customize your avatar and select one of the six available classes. As their name suggests, the Brute and the Vandal are tankers, in other words individuals favoring frontal and physical attacks. The Saboteur and the Rodeur, for their part, rely on infiltration. Like a Shinobi, their approach is to sneak in, strike and disappear immediately. If you are part of the category of players who are disillusioned with the idea of ​​being annihilated as soon as the game has started, this is a class that allows you to achieve a very good ranking, even when facing experienced players. Finally, the Mermaid and the Muse are the careful ones, those essential to support a team game. Each clan has two abilities – one passive, the other active. It ranges from invisibility to arrow jump (allowing to leap several meters high) through a holographic creation. To these skills is then added an archetypal skill, otherwise a special ability to spot enemies, surprise them, heal you, etc. It’s not very original, but it changes from other titles in the genre, which is not bad. On the other hand, it is to be hoped that the number of classes will be revised upwards in the near future because we quickly get around them.

THE CITY OF A HUNDRED TOWER

The map is quite large, but it is on its own for the moment.



Less baroque than its universe may be led to think, Blood Hunt draws on the habits of successful Battle Royale. We find absolutely everything that made the success of the genre. Immersed (randomly or not) in an environment, the player must get rid of his opponents while taking care not to get caught, minute after minute, by the red gas which infects almost the entire map. When the brawl ends, the participants still alive find themselves in an ultra-restricted area to try to get the first place on the podium. We would have liked the codes of the genre to be a little less present, but we must recognize that hunting vampires in a Prague more beautiful and dark than ever, it offers a rather unique cachet to the offspring of Sharkmob. The developers have particularly worked on the different sectors of the city, sometimes gothic and morbid, other times colorful and even psychedelic. The Assassin’s Creed aspect, allowing you to trudge on the buildings of the city, works well and the sensations, weapons in hand, are convincing. Blood Hunt still has a really interesting mechanic for him. In the streets, it is possible to eat civilians to regenerate one’s life, but it must be done with complete discretion. Indeed, if another inhabitant sees you committing your misdeed, he will immediately flee and the blood pact will be broken. Therefore, all opponents will know where you are for a set period of time. Suffice to say that it must be done sparingly. Blood Hunt does not revolutionize the genre, but it has a dynamism and a background that makes you come back to it regularly.





TAPI IN THE SHADOW

Feeding on the blood of its predecessors, Blood Hunt currently lacks content and is intended to be a little too conventional. But unlike some Battle Royale without ideas, which only repump the giant Fortnite, the title of Sharkmob tries things and is very solid in its realization and its gameplay. The models and the environment are neat and the different lights and effects offer a very interesting visual cachet to the city of Prague. Knowing that it is free-to-play, it is definitely a game to try if you are a fan of Battle Royale.

Conclusion



Strong points Prague, as beautiful as it is dark

The verticality of the gameplay

A Battle Royale with interesting ideas

Technically and artistically sound

Play as a vampire, class!

Non-invasive micro-transactions Weak points Loads a little too long

Persistent bugs

Cheaters are unfortunately present

A fairly classic Battle Royale

Taking place in a nocturnal Prague, Blood Hunt is a Battle Royale between 45 players. Drawing on the codes of the genre, Sharkmob AB’s game has for him an immersive universe and a very solid realization, if not a flawless originality. With its six character classes and multiple paranormal powers, the work of the cosmopolitan studio distills interesting ideas and proves to be free-to-play to be watched very closely. The developers know that the game is still in progress, but we can count on them to ensure that the follow-up, between the correction of bugs, the stability of the system and the ban on cheaters, is optimal. Fingers crossed as the potential of Blood Hunt is enormous.